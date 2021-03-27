Gogglebox stars Pete and Sophie Sandiford introduced a new family member on the show last night.

During Friday’s episode of the Channel 4 show, the siblings showed off a sandy-coloured Corgi called Colin.

At the start of the show, Pete had walked out of the room and returned with little Colin in his arms.

Sophie and Pete Sandiford introduced puppy Colin on Gogglebox last night (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Pete and Sophie say on Gogglebox?

He said: “You going to come and meet Auntie Soph?” as he brought in the puppy.

Read more: Gogglebox: Sophie Sandiford fans say mum looks like her twin sister

The pup then ran across the sofa to Sophie before jumping onto the coffee table in excitement.

Colin even tried to drink a cup of coffee which was on the table.

Colin definitely made an entrance (Credit: Channel 4)

Pete said: “Woah, don’t be drinking the brew!”

Sophie added: “He’ll be off his [bleep].”

Just have to say I love Colin already.

Viewers couldn’t get enough of Colin on Twitter and gushed over the puppy.

One person said: “Omg Colin!! I’d die for him.”

Another wrote: “Just have to say I love Colin already,” followed by heart eyed emojis.

Just have to say I love Colin already. 😍😍😍#Gogglebox — HEIDI (@Speedy7814) March 26, 2021

Colin being a warm welcome to the #Gogglebox family! 😍 — James O’Przebinda (@Mister_P89) March 26, 2021

What did viewers say?

One tweeted: “Colin being a warm welcome to the #Gogglebox family!”

Another gushed: “Adorable! Love @PeteandSophie on Gogglebox. They’re hilarious but they really needed Colin!”

Meanwhile, Colin wasn’t the only new face on last night’s Gogglebox.

The Malone family debuted Tom Jr’s replacement – Tom Sr and Julie’s daughter Vanessa.

During the programme, Julie revealed how Vanessa twisted her father around her finger.

Vanessa has joined the Malones on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Vanessa said: “I wasn’t really a daddy’s girl.

“You just used to say that I was a daddy’s girl because that gave you an excuse to pander around the boys.”

Read more: Gogglebox: Sophie Sandiford training to be a florist

Viewers were stunned to see Vanessa on the sofa, as one said on Twitter: “The Malones have a daughter?! #Gogglebox.”

Another wrote: “Whoa, whoa, whoa – who’s the new girl in the Malones?”

Gogglebox airs on Channel 4 on Friday nights from 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.