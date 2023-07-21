Celebrity Gogglebox star Paul Sinha’s ‘regret’ over 15-year addiction

Star of The Chase and Celebrity Gogglebox, Paul Sinha, previously opened up about his long struggle with addiction.

The Chase’s beloved Sinnerman said that he “regrets” ever entering a bookmakers’ shop, which ended up resulting in a 15-year gambling addiction.

Paul was once a guest on TV presenter Clive Anderson’s My Seven Wonders podcast. One of the questions Clive put to him was whether he would change anything about his life so far.

I spent a long time as a gambling addict.

To this The Chase star Paul candidly replied: “When I think back to the things that I’ve done in my life, the only thing that I can think of where I’d go, I would definitely never have done that is I spent a long time as a gambling addict.”

The award-winning quizzer then continued: “I look back and I think, I wish I’d never gambled. I wish I’d never walked into a bookmakers’ shop and thought to myself, yes of course I know which greyhound is likely to finish first.”

Paul said that his addiction lasted for 15 years from 1995 until 2010, when he finally managed to put a stop to his gambling. However, he struggled to explain quite how he had recovered: “What I find extraordinary is I didn’t do anything, it just went away.”

Also on the podcast, released in the summer of 2021, Paul discussed his experience with Parkinson’s. The 53-year-old star was diagnosed with the degenerative disorder back in 2019 and has recently had to give up driving as the symptoms have progressed.

Paul told Clive that he believes his own career as a doctor (yes, he’s also a qualified doctor!?) has made him a better patient.

