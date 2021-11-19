Gogglebox on hunt for Scottish family – how to put yourselves in the running

Gogglebox producers are currently searching for new cast members from Scotland to join the Channel 4 show.

The hit reality series is yet to feature a family of Scottish armchair critics since the Manuels from Glasgow in 2016.

But following complaints from viewers and a politician, the show has confirmed that a search is underway.

Gogglebox is looking to cast a Scottish family (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox to cast Scottish family

It comes after Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross pressed the broadcaster about the lack of Scots.

Mr Ross questioned Channel 4 bosses during a Scottish affairs committee meeting in Westminster.

The concerned MP said it was “crazy” that a family from Scotland hasn’t featured since 2016.

The casting period is already under way

Since then, chief executive Alex Mahon has confirmed that the show is searching for new stars.

She wrote to the committee to explain that a “dedicated casting team has specifically been tasked with finding a suitable Scottish family”.

Ms Mahon added: “The casting period is already under way and will run up to Christmas.

Ellie and Izzi are from Leeds (Credit: Channel 4)

“The ambition is to identify at least one Scottish family who will become part of the Gogglebox cast for the next series, which will air in the new year.”

She also confirmed that the show received complaints over the lack of Scots last year.

The Manuel family – made up of Donna, Charles and son Grant – previously featured on the show back in 2016.

How to apply for Gogglebox

There is currently no public application process to be on the show.

A Channel 4 spokesperson said last year: “There is no way to apply to be on Gogglebox.”

However, Metro reports that the production team “predominantly street cast” for new participants.

Gogglebox airs tonight on Channel 4 at 9pm (November 19).

