Gogglebox: Mary shocks viewers with sweary rant at Giles

Gogglebox star Mary Killen left viewers shocked when she swore on this week’s episode.

Mary is beloved to millions of Channel 4 viewers along with her husband, Giles.

On the latest episode of the reality series, the loveable pair were discussing their favourite shops when they butted heads.

While watching an episode of American TV show Beef, Giles turned to May and compared the characters in the series to people “tutting in a queue in Waitrose”.

“He’d be sent to that problem desk which I always avoid, somewhere in the middle of Waitrose where there’s always people queuing and tutting,” said Giles. “Do you remember that place? Where they express dissatisfaction?”

Gogglebox stars Mary and Giles got into a row (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox: Mary snaps at Giles

A clearly annoyed Mary then turned and replied: “Don’t be such a b*****d. Waitrose is beautifully run, there’s never a queue of people tutting.”

Giles then responded: ”Do you work for Waitrose, Mary? I think you are on a retainer…”

“No, you are wanting a retainer from Lidl,” retorted Mary.

Fans rushed to comment on the run-in, with one tweeting: “Blimey, Mary’s not holding back tonight. Giles should have replied that she shouldn’t use that language!”

While another added: “Mary calling Giles a b*****d for complaining about Waitrose bit harsh!”

Giles and Mary have starred on Gogglebox since 2015.

Viewers were stunned to hear her swear (Credit: Channel 4)

The pair recently opened up about how they’ve coped with bitter trolls since they began appearing on the series.

Speaking to The Guardian, Giles said: “You’ve got to develop a very thick skin, especially if you’re a newbie. We eventually won people round, but when we first came, there were some pretty negative things on Twitter. Sort of Giles and Mary ‘Jog on, bye’. The introductory film of our house had an axe going into a tree stump, so one peculiar person was obsessed with the idea that we were axe murderers.”

Mary then said: “Nutty, let me intervene here! What happened originally was that Giles’s sister went on social media. She said for every 10 negative comments, there’d be one positive.

“And she’d send us the positive ones. We didn’t look ourselves. So you develop a thick skin. If you put yourself out there, you’re gonna get it” she added.

