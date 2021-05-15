Gogglebox star Mary Killen has divided viewers after telling off husband Giles last night.

During Friday night’s episode of the Channel 4 show, Mary and Giles sat down to watch the latest TV.

However, Mary wasn’t impressed with her husband when he said a swear word and didn’t speak to him for 10 minutes.

Mary told off Giles on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened with Mary and Giles on Gogglebox?

While watching Lego Masters USA, Giles tried to explain to Mary about American expressions.

He told her: “Do you know the Americans have got an expression Mary? Shut your ears…”

However, as Mary went to cover her ears, Giles blurted out: “[Expletive] happens.”

Mary scolded him, saying: “You’re not allowed to swear in this room.”

Mary said she wasn’t speaking to Giles for 10 minutes after he swore (Credit: Channel 4)

Giles said: “It’s one word that I think that is Anglo-Saxon,” before spelling out the s-word.

Mary added: “Right I’m not speaking to you again now for ten minutes.”

Meanwhile, Mary told off Giles again after he joked she “looked white as a sheet” as they folded bedsheets.

Giles joked: “You look as white as a sheet Mary. Are you sure you’re feeling well?”

Mary said: “Giles, please, I’m not interested in toddler humour.”

Giles continued: “It’s British humour. Mary, you look as white as a sheet, do you feel alright?”

Some viewers criticised Mary’s comments towards Giles (Credit: Channel 4)

Mary replied: “You won’t be feeling alright in a minute because I’ll be punishing you. Oh Giles, I can’t live with a toddler! You’re a fully grown man. Please stop chanelling a toddler.”

Over on Twitter, people were divided over Mary’s comments.

Some were angered by her telling off, as one said: “Mary needs to chill out and have a laugh rather than acting like a strict head teacher.”

What did Gogglebox viewers say?

Another added: “Wtf is wrong with Mary? Giles is hilarious. Does she not have a sense of humour? Always belittling him.”

A third tweeted: “It used to be Giles that irritated me, now it’s definitely Mary. She picks on him constantly.”

Another said: “Mary is a savage tonight.”

It used to be Giles that irritated me, now it’s definitely Mary.

However, others found it hilarious and expressed their laughter.

One said: “Mary has put Giles on the naughty step for swearing, TV gold.”

Another laughed: “Crying laughing when #Giles said to #Mary ‘Do you know ,there’s an American expression Mary? [Bleep] happens.’

“Mary replies, ‘Right I’m not speaking to you for 10 minutes.'”

One wrote: “Mary and Giles are just something else. ‘Right I’m not talking to you for 10 minutes now’ hahahahaha.”

