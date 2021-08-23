Gogglebox: Mary Cook and Marina Wingrove’s funniest moments on show

The death of Gogglebox favourite Mary Cook left fans heartbroken today.

A Channel 4 statement released to fans announced news of the sad loss.

It said: “We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side.

Mary and Marina were firm friends and fan favourites (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

“Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and dear friend to many. Married and widowed twice, Mary worked in the hospitality trade. Mary will be sorely missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.”

Avid viewers of the show then took to Twitter to share clips of some of their favourite moments Mary and her sidekick Marina Wingrove shared on the Channel 4 show.

Gogglebox: Mary Cook and Marina Wingrove’s best moments

The time Mary promised Bear Grylls a wild night in a hotel…

The time Mary accidentally used a very graphic word to describe her own singing…

oh she did make me laugh! Thoughts with her family and to Marina pic.twitter.com/xUGcPDekQ2 — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) August 23, 2021

The time Marina got a Brazilian because she was going on holiday…

Everyone needs a friendship like Mary and Marina’s. #Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/cp1G72LKBB — Channel 4 (@Channel4) July 21, 2019

The time Mary produced this much laughter when watching Home Alone…

Find someone who laughs more at Home Alone than Mary… 😂🤣 #HomeAlone #Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/cgYHknaK4E — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) January 3, 2020

The time Mary and Marina discussed eating kangaroo penis and a very strange naked man…

Mary and Marina – the ultimate BFFs #Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/5n11YKZk6H — Channel 4 (@Channel4) March 17, 2017

Gogglebox tributes to Mary Cook

Tributes have poured in for Mary on Twitter, as one person said: “Such sad news. They were my favorite absolutely loved them both.”

Another wrote: “Oh, how sad. Such an absolute delight to watch.”

A third added: “Absolutely love Mary & Marina. Ill really miss their giggles together.”

Mary and Marina, who both hail from Bristol, joined Gogglebox in 2016 and fast became fan favourites. They were then series regulars on an ongoing basis.

Gogglebox star Mary Cook has died as tributes poured in (Credit: Channel 4)

The pair met at The St Monica Trust Retirement Village 10 years ago and were close friends ever since.

A show researcher discovered them during a shopping trip to Asda.

The 18th series of Gogglebox is due to start later this year.

