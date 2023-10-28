Gogglebox viewers fume over Mary’s behaviour towards husband Giles as they demand they leave show

Gogglebox viewers have hit out at Mary over her “rude” behaviour on last night’s episode, especially towards her husband Giles.

Mary and Giles have been a part of the Channel 4 show since 2015. During Friday night’s episode, Mary and Giles came in for some criticism from viewers after they clashed.

At one point, Mary even told her husband to “shut up” sparking more complaints from fans of the show.

Giles and Mary have ruffled feathers again (Credit: Channel 4)

Mary and Giles on Gogglebox

The couple were watching a segment on Channel 4 news at 10 about Sir Bobby Charlton’s death.

Mary said: “Look at that face, it’s just shining with integrity and kindness.”

As Mary got choked up, Giles said: “Don’t start Nutty. Steady, steady now.”

But Mary hit back: “Oh shut up.”

As Giles reached over to comfort Mary, she pulled away and looked at him. Giles said: “We don’t want you to break down.”

Mary told Giles to “shut up” during last night’s episode (Credit: Channel 4)

Mary replied: “I’m not, let me have my emotions without trying to quash them.”

Giles then said: “Squash. Orange squash.”

Mary hit back: “Oh stop talking rubbish Giles.”

Mary had also told Giles to “shut up” for “talking rubbish” again during the segment.

Following last night’s episode, viewers took to X – formerly Twitter – to complain. One person said: “Why are Giles and Mary still spoiling this programme?”

Viewers fumed over Giles and Mary (Credit: Channel 4)

Another wrote: “Rude Mary… Think your time is up on Gogglebox.”

Someone else added: “Christ alive am I the only one that really dislikes Mary? ‘I hate people celebrating/ it’s so annoying.’ You’re the bloody annoying one. Constantly puts poor Giles down.”

Meanwhile, others called for Giles and Mary to leave Gogglebox. One said: “Is it not time for Mary and Giles to go? They bring NOTHING apart from winding me up.”

Another tweeted: “It’s about time Gyles and Mary left #Gogglebox.” Someone else said: “Giles and Mary need to leave now, they don’t bring anything to this programme, not funny just cringe.”

However, someone added: “Giles and Mary have been on form tonight.” Another wrote: “I love Mary and Giles.”

