Gogglebox viewers make same complaint about Mary’s behaviour towards Giles

Gogglebox viewers were divided over Mary last night after her behaviour towards Giles.

In last night’s (Friday September 23) episode of the Channel 4 show, the adorable older couple settled down to watch the highlights of this week’s television.

Mary became emotional on Gogglebox this week (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on Gogglebox last night?

As a clip of the Queen’s coffin lying in state was played, Mary became emotional.

As Mary began getting choked up, Giles reached for her hand and said: “Steady.”

However, she told him: “Oh stop it nutty, stop spoiling my life.”

“I’m not spoiling it nutty, you need a steady hand,” he replied to her.

Turning back on him, she said: “Why aren’t you moved?”

Giles replied: “I went to a minor public school. All emotion was beaten out of me at a very early stage.”

Later in the episode, Mary had a few opinions on The Masked Dancer.

She said: “So terrible this programme. It’s one of the most time-wasting programmes there’s ever been.”

Gogglebox fans concerned over Mary and Giles

Viewers were left uncomfortable with the scene caused by Mary’s upset and reaction.

They complained about Mary’s behaviour towards Giles.

“I hate the way Mary talks to Giles on #Gogglebox,” said one. “She’s always so irritable with him.”

A second said: “I know we only see a few mins a week, so hoping their relationship is better than it seems.”

A third said: “I know Giles is a pain in the [bleep], but honestly, how on earth has Mary not sacked him off if she’s so disparaging and nasty towards him? #Gogglebox.”

Another added: “‘Stop spoiling my life!’ I know Giles can be a pain in the [bleep] sometimes but, that’s a bit strong, Mary! #Gogglebox”

A fifth said: “How is Mary getting annoyed just because Giles said ‘Steady Nutty’.

Giles tried to comfort his upset wife (Credit: Channel 4)

Mary gets upset over the Queen’s funeral

“She’s actually getting on my last nerve #Gogglebox.”

However some viewers found Mary and Giles charming.

One said: “Giles and Mary are phenomenal on Gogglebox by the way.”

Meanwhile, a second said: “Giles and Mary on Gogglebox are, quite simply, goals.”

“Giles and Mary make me belly laugh #Gogglebox,” said a third.

Another responded to a troll, writing: “Mary is lovely, wtf is wrong with you??”

Meanwhile, others were emotional watching the Gogglebox stars reacting to the funeral coverage.

One added: “Just when I thought I was kind of recovered from the Queen’s funeral, I cried again.”

Another tweeted: “@C4Gogglebox Just when I think it’s safe, you go and show the clip of the Corgis at the Queen’s funeral… tear ducts activated again.”

Read more: Gogglebox fans spot Jenny and Lee’s subtle tribute to Queen as they watch funeral

In addition, one said: “I don’t think I’ll ever be able to deal with seeing the Queen’s funeral on TV.

“Everytime I’ve seen it this week I’ve got choked up.”

Another wrote: “#Gogglebox Jenny and Lee are right. No one can do that better than the British for the Queen’s funeral. The bagpipes are beautiful.”

What did you think of Mary and Giles on this week’s show?

Gogglebox returns to Channel 4, Friday September 30, at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!