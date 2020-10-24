Gogglebox star Marina stunned viewers last night when she spoke about having shower sex during a trip to Majorca.

During Friday (October 23) night’s episode of the popular Channel 4 reality series, Marina was joined as always by her good pal Mary.

It was a Stand Up To Cancer special, which meant a raft of stars – including the cast of Line Of Duty and singer Craig David – appeared alongside the Gogglebox regulars.

Gogglebox aired a Stand Up To Cancer special last night (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Marina say on Gogglebox?

In one part of the programme, the stars watched an episode of Family Fortunes, hosted by TV chef Gino D’Acampo.

The family on the show was asked to name things you do in the shower. The top answer was ‘sing’ and, of course, ‘wash your hair’ appeared on the list.

One of the contestants suggested ‘make love’ might be one of the answers, and it got the Goggleboxers talking.

Mary said: “I’ve never made love in the shower, have you?”

Marina joked: “Yeah, oh yeah!”

So Marina has done it in the shower, but don’t worry, it wasn’t in England. Love these ladies.

Mary laughed: “Oh you’ve tried everything!”

Marina explained: “When we was in Palma Nova, mind. Wouldn’t do it in this country. It was happy hour!”

Marina told pal Mary she had shower sex while in Palma Nova, Majorca (Credit: Channel 4)

How did Channel 4 viewers react?

Reacting on Twitter, one viewer said: “Ooh, Marina the minx! #Gogglebox.”

Another tweeted: “Mary and Marina being very naughty this evening! #Legends #Gogglebox.”

A third wrote: “So Marina has done it in the shower, but don’t worry, it wasn’t in England. Love these ladies #Gogglebox.”

“Marina is pure filth…” joked a fourth viewer.

“Mary and Marina are honestly so dirty minded,” laughed a fifth.

Someone else said, with crying laughing emojis: “Mary and Marina are just pure filth.”

In addition to the Gogglebox regulars, for the Stand Up To Cancer special, Craig David joined YouTuber KSI on the couches, while comedian David Mitchell was on with his wife, Victoria.

Comedian David Mitchell and his wife Victoria were on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Also on the programme were Line Of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston.

Meanwhile, funnyman John Bishop – who was on TV recently with a moving two-part documentary about efforts to rescue beluga whales from captivity – was joined by The Who’s Roger Daltrey.

