Gogglebox favourites Marcus and Mica announce prime-time TV return and fans are thrilled

Gogglebox viewers have been left thrilled after fan favourites Marcus and Mica announced they will be returning to prime-time TV.

Marcus and Mica revealed they were leaving Gogglebox last year December. In a statement at the time, they said: “We’ve had so much fun with you all tuning in at home and the hardworking Gogglebox crew but it’s time to put down the remote and see what else God has in store for us.

“To everyone that has tuned in & sent us messages of love and encouragement over the years, we appreciate every last one of you. Thank you so much.”

Gogglebox favourites Marcus and Mica in TV return

Despite their Gogglbox departure, it looks like fans can look forward to seeing the two on their TV screens again as they will be appearing on BBC One’s The Weakest Link.

Taking to the Instagram to announce the news, Mica shared pictures of the couple on set.

Her caption read: “Not our ugly mugs on The Weakest Link. Before you ask, we don’t know when it’s gonna be aired but as soon as we know, you’ll know.”

In the snaps, Mica sported a bright, pink jumpsuit, while Marcus rocked a white shirt and grey trousers.

Fan reaction to the news

Taking to the comment section, many fans expressed their excitement over the news.

One person said: “I love you guys. My fav couple since the beginning.”

A second wrote: “God keep on blessing these two beautiful humans!”

Please, please come back back to Gogglebox!

“Aww the last vid. Nothing more wholesome than a man biggin up his beautiful woman,” another added.

And a fourth user commented: “Please, please come back back to Gogglebox!”

Mica and Marcus hinted at TV return earlier this year when they revealed that they were filming a new show.

In a video, the two were seen backstage with Marcus saying: “So guys we are going on game show – but we are feeling extremely dunce in here right now.”

