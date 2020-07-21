Gogglebox Malones treat followers to adorable snap of newborn grandson Louis

The Malones from Gogglebox have left fans gushing over an adorable new snap of baby grandson Louis.

Shaun, one of the two sons who appear on the Channel 4 show, welcomed little Louis into the world earlier this month.

And while the tot is yet to make his TV debut, he's certainly already made a name for himself on social media.

Louis already has his own Instagram account, which features over 300 followers and a handful of cute shots.

His bio reads: "The name's Malone......Louis Malone."

The tot's latest post shows him modelling an adorable Mickey Mouse outfit whilst sleeping.

Alongside several hashtags, it said: "First Disney outfit."

The Malones welcomed Louis earlier this month (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Gogglebox's Sophie Sandiford wows fans with surprising makeover look

The snap was met to a string of gushing comments, with grandmother Julie saying: "I know I'm biased but how gorgeous is he x."

A fan wrote: "Awe bless congratulations to you all."

The Malones' New addition

Shaun first announced the birth of his son on Twitter, saying: "Super happy to announce the birth of my son Louis Malone."

"Thanks for everyone's interest, mother and baby are both well. I couldn't be more proud of my girlfriend, I wouldn't be that brave having my belly cut open."

Thanks for everyone’s interest, mother and baby are both well I couldn’t be more proud of my girlfriend I wouldn’t be that brave having my belly cut open — Shaun Malone Gogglebox (@shaunmalone) July 8, 2020

His mum and dad, Tom and Julie, added: "So excited to welcome our new grandson Louis!!!! Can't wait to meet him. Congratulations!!!"

Julie has since treated little Louis to a cute knitted cardigan and hat set, which she showed off on social media.

When did the Malones join Gogglebox?

The Malones, from Manchester, have been entertaining TV fans since 2014.

The contents of their treat plate as they watch telly has fascinated viewers.

Often their dogs – especially Rottweiler Dave – steal the show.

Shaun suffered a stroke and was diagnosed with a brain disease aged just 15. He had brain surgery, then spent six months in hospital.

Speaking recently on the Coaching From The Sofa podcast, Shaun said doctors warned his mum and dad, Julie and Tom, that he had a slim chance of pulling through.

And the terrifying ordeal, which happened in 2010, caused brain damage that left him experiencing issues with memory and movement.

The family first appeared on Gogglebox in 2014 (Credit: Channel 4)

He said on the podcast: "In 2010, I got sinusitis and, in some way, the infection found its way back to my brain. My brain started swelling and my skull started crushing it.

"My mum took me to A&E, saying, 'Look, he's poorly!' They said it was sinusitis. Some time after he returned home, he "collapsed" and "ended up going into a coma".

Engagement joy

The Malones aren't the only Gogglebox family to be celebrating in recent weeks, after it was revealed Eve Woerdenweber is engaged to boyfriend Alex.

The reality star - who appears on the hit Channel 4 show with parents Ralf and Viv - is set to tie the knot with Alex after three years of dating.

Read more: Gogglebox confirms new series will air this September on Channel 4

Sharing the happy news online, she wrote: "Three wonderful years together. He proposed and I said yes!

"Bring on the wedding planning! #wedding #weddingplanning #engaged #futuremrs #bridetobe #engagementring."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.