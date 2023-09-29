‘I’ve struggled for 15 years’: Gogglebox star Shaun Malone’s secret health battle

Gogglebox star Shaun Malone previously opened up about his secret health battle in an honest post on Instagram.

Shaun, 27, hosted an Instagram live back in 2021, as he attended therapy for his mental health issues.

Gogglebox stars The Malones: Shaun’s health battle

He began by saying hello to everyone and added: “I realise that like all the time I am talking about men and their mental health and all of that.”

The Gogglebox star continued: “I say we should be open but I realise I have been quite hypocritical because I have struggled with my mental health on and off for the last 15 years.”

“And I have not been open about it. I have always felt too embarrassed to talk about it.”

Shaun continued: “Yesterday, I had a dig made at my mental health by somebody I know so I just came out and owned it. And coincidentally, it’s my first appointment back today to get some help about it.”

The Malones are a popular family on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

He added that ‘everyone struggles’ and ‘we’re all in this together’

“So what I’m saying is fellas, we are all in this together. We all struggle. So yeah, we are all here.”

Shaun joined his mum and dad on the Gogglebox sofa after his brother Tom Jr. walked away to pursue other projects. Recently, the family welcomed the newest addition to the family, after son Lee welcomed a baby with his partner, who he tied the knot with earlier this year.

Gogglebox airs every Friday evening from 9 pm on Channel 4.

