Gogglebox Lee Riley beams in rare snap with partner Steve

Gogglebox star Lee Riley appeared in a rare snap with partner Steve on social media.

The telly fave, who regularly appears on the Channel 4 fave with pal Jenny Newby, has been with partner Steve Mail for 27 years.

And now Steve has shared a photo of the couple enjoying the spring sunshine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Mail (@steveom126)

What was Lee from Gogglebox doing in the snap?

The pair was pictured out in a pub garden and enjoying the recent sunny weather.

With Steve wearing his sunnies, both flashed a big smile to the camera as they supped on a pint.

Steve captioned the image: “So happy to be out socialising again thank you Boris.

Read more: Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee defend the Queen as they remind royal critics ‘she’s lost a husband’

“We can’t wait for the drinks to be flowing back home in sunny Cyprus.

“Not too long now #homewardbound.”

What did Steve’s followers say?

Steve’s followers queued up to leave a response to the pic.

One wrote: “Aaww… lovely photo!”

Another said: “Lovely photo!! And great weather for a few beers!”

A third commented: “Hope you had a good time.”

When asked by a follower when they would be heading back to Cyprus, Steve said, “hopefully in a few weeks time”.

Lee and Jenny out on the town (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

“Love you to the moon and back”

Last year, the Daily Mail reported that Lee bid an emotional farewell to Steve, after he had to jet back to the UK to film the new series of Gogglebox.

The couple stayed together in Cyprus during the first wave of the COVID pandemic.

But as soon as travel restrictions lifted, Lee had to return.

Read more: Gogglebox star Ellie Warner unveils dramatic hair transformation

In another Instagram post, Steve said: “Never tire of this peaceful and chilled idyllic hideaway.

“Thanks for a fabulous time Lee Riley safe journey back to Blighty.

“Love you to the moon and back.”