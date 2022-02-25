Gogglebox welcomes new couple Joe and Roisin to tonight’s show

Gogglebox welcomes some new critics – Joe and Roisin – to tonight’s show.

Joe, 25, and partner Roisin, 23, are from Glasgow, Scotland.

Gogglebox newcomers Joe and Roisin

The couple have been together for four years and live at Joe’s family home, having moved in together at the beginning of lockdown.

Roisin loves shopping, dressing up and socialising with friends.

Joe loves playing video games, pizza making and spending time with Roisin. Awww!

Gogglebox 2022 newcomers Joe (R) and Roisin (L) (Credit: Channel 4)

Which shows are on tonight’s Gogglebox?

Roisin and Joe appear for the first time on tonight’s Gogglebox at 9pm on Channel 4 where Britain’s sharpest armchair critics have been watching Love Is Blind, Starstruck, Cheaters, Celebrity Help! My House is Haunted, Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, Teen First Dates, Sunday Morning and BBC News.

Gogglebox fan request

Gogglebox returned for 2022 and a 19th series last week (Friday February 18) – and fans loved having their favourite couch potato critics back on the box.

However, among the avalanche of appreciative comments for the Channel 4 series on social media, there were some moans.

That’s because some viewers were not happy certain topics were covered in the show.

In particular, those observers appeared to object to beleaguered Prime Minister Boris Johnson being mocked by the show’s stars.

Gogglebox stars Marcus and Mica are among the show favourites to return for the 2022 series (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox 2022: Why were some viewers complaining?

Within a few minutes of the new series starting, there was whinging about the programme “being political” and “unfair”.

I used to watch Gogglebox but now it’s unbearable.

One Twitter user wrote: “Great programme but it’s a shame that it has become so politicised and biased. #Gogglebox.”

Read more: Gogglebox: Mary on how the show ‘saved’ her marriage to husband Giles

Another person, who said they watched for “non political banter” claimed the series has shifted in tone and is “less authentic” than previously.

They tweeted: “Remember when #Gogglebox used to be off the cuff banter and completely real reactions? Now it is full of loaded conversations… Boris-bashing and fake reactions.”

Some Gogglebox viewers reckon Gogglebox stars ‘bash’ the Prime Minister unfairly (Credit: YouTube)

‘Lay off Boris Johnson’

Another person indicated they agreed, responding: “I used to watch it but now it’s unbearable.”

And someone else fumed that, in their view, the Gogglebox stars “spout an anti-Government political agenda”.

Demanding a change, they ranted: “Stick to telly programmes and lay off the same old Boris-bashing rubbish.”

Conspiracy theorists agreed and claimed the show had followed a “COVID narrative” and complained about “woke propaganda”.

Read more: Gogglebox star Izzi Warner shares rare photo of boyfriend

However, not everyone watching at home concurred. Several viewers responded to those complaining suggesting they could switch off if they didn’t like what they were watching.

Others felt the show offered timely takes reflecting on issues beyond party politics.

“I’m so glad they’re bringing up the cost of living crisis, it needs as much attention as possible. #Gogglebox,” one person tweeted.

However, someone else watching did take aim with a party political position, firing back in anticipation of complaints from other viewers on social media.

“Cue the pressed Tories who are upset that Gogglebox talked about the cost of living. #Gogglebox.”

Gogglebox next airs on Channel 4 on Friday, February 25 at 9pm.

