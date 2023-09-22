Gogglebox star Jenny Newby once opened up about a health condition which left her feeling ‘stupid’.

The Channel 4 favourite, who appears on the show with pal Lee Riley, has returned for the new series which started earlier this month (September 2023).

Previously on the programme, Jenny has spoken about having arthritis and the impact it has had on her.

Jenny once opened up about a health battle (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star Jenny Newby opened up on her arthritis

The reality star opened up about the crippling condition on a previous episode of Gogglebox.

During the Channel 4 show, the cast were seen watching a hard-hitting advert which depicted the harsh realities of living with arthritis. Before watching the advert, Jenny shared: “I’ve got arthritis.”

She later added: “I get more stressed now…”

Lee continued: “…because you can’t fasten my coat. You can’t open a tin of beans.”

Jenny said: “And I’ve got to ask somebody. And that I think is the worst, when I have got to ask somebody because I feel like I am stupid.”

Lee went on to ask: “Have you been in a situation where you don’t really know the person and you needed that help? That must be awful to ask that.”

Arthritis means millions of people have days filled with pain. It’s tough, but talking about it and knowing people around you understand really helps. We need to get arthritis taken seriously.#VersusArthritis #adhttps://t.co/NY5wzvISZ9 pic.twitter.com/OTsLuDShAV — Lee And Jenny (@leegogglebox) November 16, 2018

The pair also spoke about the condition on their joint Twitter page.

Alongside a clip from the show, Jenny and Lee wrote: “Arthritis means millions of people have days filled with pain.

We need to get arthritis taken seriously.

“It’s tough, but talking about it and knowing people around you understand really helps. We need to get arthritis taken seriously.”

The post was soon flooded with messages of support for Jenny.

Jenny appears on Gogglebox with bestie Lee (Credit: Channel 4)

One fan wrote: “Thank you for taking part in the advert tonight. That meant a lot to me and will to many other people who suffer.”

In addition, a second shared: “It’s terrible arthritis. Jenny you made me cry. My heart goes out to everyone suffering xx.”

Gogglebox airs on Channel 4 on Friday at 9pm.

