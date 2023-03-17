Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary on fan’s shock theory they’re ‘axe murderers’ as they discuss ‘negative’ backlash

Gogglebox stars Giles Wood and Mary Killen have spoken out about a fan’s theory that they were “axe murderers”.

Celebrating ten years of the Channel 4 series along with other Gogglebox stars, the pair discussed how they coped with negative backlash on the show.

Giles and Mary have starred on Gogglebox since 2015.

Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary on fan’s shock theory

Speaking to The Guardian, Giles said: “You’ve got to develop a very thick skin, especially if you’re a newbie. We eventually won people round, but when we first came, there were some pretty negative things on Twitter. Sort of Giles and Mary ‘Jog on, bye.’ The introductory film of our house had an axe going into a tree stump, so one peculiar person was obsessed with the idea that we were axe murderers.”

Mary then said: “Nutty, let me intervene here! What happened originally was that Giles’s sister went on social media. She said for every 10 negative comments, there’d be one positive.”

“And she’d send us the positive ones. We didn’t look ourselves. So you develop a thick skin. If you put yourself out there, you’re gonna get,” Giles began.

Interrupting, Mary said “you haven’t developed a thick skin at all”.

Gogglebox early days

The married couple also spoke about the start of their time on the show.

Mary admitted she “didn’t originally want to be on” while Giles did.

He said he had a “vague memory of being on Radio 4 once” and he “quite enjoyed the attention”.

Giles admitted he’s “never had anything regular in my life” because he’s an artist and “occasioner writer”.

Therefore, he “liked the idea of something regular”.

Gogglebox airs tonight from 9pm on Channel 4.

