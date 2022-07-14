Gogglebox star Georgia Bell has announced the birth of her first child in a sweet post.

The star, who appears on the Channel 4 show with her best friend Abbie Lynn, shared the happy news on her Instagram.

Georgia shared a photo of her baby son and also revealed his name is Hugh James Newby.

Georgia Bell on Gogglebox

Alongside a photo of the newborn wrapped up in a white blanket with an all-white outfit on, Georgia said: “Our beautiful boy has made his entrance.

“12/07/22 at 12:31pm – 7lbs7.5ounz.”

Meanwhile, she added: “You’re perfect in every way Hugh James Newby.”

Georgia (right) has welcomed her son (Credit: Channel 4)

Georgia has welcomed her little boy with her partner Josh Newby.

Many of Georgia’s followers congratulated the couple.

Her pal Abbie commented: “Congratulations to you both!

“He is beautiful in every way, I am such a proud Aunty and best friend.”

In addition, fellow Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford said: “Congratulations,” followed by blue heart emojis.

Georgia has had a little boy (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox stars

Meanwhile, Izzi Warner gushed: “Awww, how gorgeous is he! Congratulations.”

Fans also shared their messages as one commented: “Congratulations he’s so cute.”

After that, another added: “Omg congratulations to you both! He’s absolutely gorgeous. Hope you and bubba are doing well.”

In adddition, a third wrote: “Huge congratulations lovely! He is absolutely beautiful.

“Hope you and Baby are doing well.”

Georgia and Josh announced their pregnancy in Deccember.

She shared of a framed ultrasound scan which read: “Baby Newby. Due July 2022.”

Meanwhile, the photo also included a baby grow which had “and then there were four” written on it.

In May of this year, Georgia enjoyed her baby shower and shared sweet pictures from the day.

The photos showed Georgia wearing a gorgeous blue dress as she enjoyed the celebrations with her family and friends, including Abbie.

She wrote: “The most perfect baby shower. Thank you all for making my day so special.”

