Gogglebox: Fury over Jenny and Lee’s absence – but there was good reason

Gogglebox viewers were left furious last night (October 22), as besties Jenny Newby and Lee Riley were missing from the show.

The television duo are firm favourites on the hit Channel 4 reality series.

But as the show returned to screens on Friday night, fans were far from impressed as Jenny and Lee‘s caravan failed to appear.

Jenny and Lee failed to appear on Gogglebox last night (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox fury over Jenny and Lee’s absence

While the show did introduce a new family to the box, Jenny and Lee were nowhere to be seen.

And their absence didn’t go unnoticed with Gogglebox fans.

Many flocked to social media to complain, with one saying: “Having a strop tonight!! Missing Lee and Jenny @leegogglebox and don’t like the new family #Gogglebox.”

Having a strop tonight!

Another asked: “Where were Jenny and Lee tonight? #Gogglebox.”

A third wrote: “Where’s Jenny and Lee this week??? They’re the most funny ones but they were only there right in the beginning #Gogglebox.”

A fourth complained: “@C4Gogglebox isn’t the same without Jenny and Lee #Gogglebox.”

In addition, a fifth shared: “Just me who’s thinking where on earth Jenny and Lee are?? #Gogglebox.”

Another tweeted: “Really missed Jenny + Lee @leegogglebox tonight #Gogglebox.”

However, it appears that Jenny and Lee had a very good excuse.

According to a Gogglebox fan page, the pair skipped filming for the week as Lee was busy celebrating a special birthday.

The fan page tweeted: “Jenny and Lee didn’t film this week as Lee was celebrating his partner birthday they will be back next week! #Gogglebox.”

ED! has contacted Channel 4 for comment on this story.

Jenny and Lee are firm favourites on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox drama

Meanwhile, it comes days after former star, Paige Deville, made a string of claims about the show.

The 25-year-old Birmingham lass, who appeared with mum Sally, shocked fans when she quit the programme last month.

Paige blamed her exit on the “long hours of filming, restrictiveness” and “lack of aftercare support”.

She also hinted at family tension with her mum on Twitter.

In a tweet – which has since been deleted from her account – she wrote: “To clarify, people thinking I fell out with my mom over Gogglebox.

“My ‘mom’ is an absolute disgrace who I wish to never speak to again due to a serious family issue NOT about a TV show.”

