Gogglebox Festive Special: When is it on and what is the Gogglebox Christmas Day show about?

Gogglebox stars feel like part of the family and we are getting to spend Christmas with them… sort of.

We do spend far too much time watching the TV along with them, passing comment on what unfolds on our TV screens – so what more apt time than Christmas.

However, although there is a Gogglebox on TV Christmas Day we have to wait a bit longer for the Gogglebox Festive Special.

Both Sophie and Pete Sandiford will be on hand for the Gogglebox Festive Special (Credit: Channel 4)

When is the Gogglebox Festive Special?

The Gogglebox Festive Special is on Channel 4 on Sunday January 2. The show starts at 9pm.

Despite the name, the Festive Special is not the special episode that is airing on Christmas Day (Saturday December 25).

The episode that’s airing on Christmas Day will instead be more of a look back at Gogglebox highlights from 2021.

Among the shows to be reviewed by the TV couch potato critics are: I Can See Your Voice, Mastermind, Line of Duty and Strictly Come Dancing.

Read more: Gogglebox star Tom Malone Sr warns show has reached a new low – and viewers are in agreement

Other 2021 telly faves to feature are Squid Game, An Audience with Adele, Life Drawing Live and Coronation Street.

The Christmas Day ‘Gogglebox 2021’ starts at 9.15pm and runs for a whopping two hours. After that on Channel 4, the festive offerings continue with a new episode of First Dates at Christmas.

Better get that post-Christmas dinner nap in if you’re planning on watching it all though, as that goes on until nearly half past midnight!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gogglebox (@c4gogglebox)

But why isn’t the Gogglebox Festive Special on on Christmas Day rather than in 2022?

No doubt many devoted fans will be confused about why a year round-up show is on December 25.

And also narked why a Gogglebox Festive Special is on the box on January 2.

However, the reason is quite simple, and should calm those demanding it is the other way around.

The reason you cannot watch Gogglebox stars review Christmas TV on Christmas Day is the show is not live. The Goggleboxers do not review programmes in real time, as they happen.

And a lot of Christmas TV isn’t restricted to Christmas Day and Christmas Eve – and we obviously want to see what the Goggleboxers have to say about all the festive TV, right up to New Year – after we’ve watched it too!

Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig will be on your screens again soon (Credit: Channel 4)

Which shows will be reviewed by the Goggleboxers?

The full line of show the Goggleboxers will review for the Gogglebox Festive Special is not yet fully confirmed.

However, Channel 4 has given ED! a nod and a wink about some of the shows they are scheduled to watch for it.

Read more: Gogglebox star Jenny Newby shocks fans with ‘stunning’ throwback photo

They are Jamie: Together at Christmas, Love Actually, Strictly: The Real Full Monty, Nigella’s Cook, Eat & Repeat and Elves.

Alongside those shows, we reckon other big festive shows such as The Larkins Christmas Special, All Star Musicals and Bradley and Barney: Breaking Dad at Christmas are contenders to be included, too.

The Gogglebox Festive Special airs on Channel 4, Sunday January 2, at 9pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.