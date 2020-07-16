Gogglebox fave Julie Malone treats grandson to handmade gift after welcoming newborn

Gogglebox star Julie Malone has treated newborn grandson Louis to an adorable handmade gift - just days after son Shaun welcomed his baby boy.

It appears the TV favourite is fully embracing life as a grandmother by knitting little Louis a cute cardigan and hat set.

Taking to Instagram, Julie showed off her handy work as she snapped a picture of the tiny clothing.

Julie has treated newborn grandson Louis (Credit: Channel 4)

The former receptionist wrote: "Just got to add the pompom on the hat . For little Louis x."

Fans rushed to compliment the set, with one writing: "That’s lovely Julie. I take it, it was you who knit them and not Tom Snr!"

A second added: "Adorable and that's a wonderful shade of blue. Congratulations!"

Another commented: "Looks very beautiful and is a unique item, hand knitted."

Baby joy!

The Malones welcomed their new addition earlier this month.

Shaun, one of the two sons who appear on the Channel 4 show, took to Twitter to announce the happy news.

He wrote: "Super happy to announce the birth of my son Louis Malone.

"Thanks for everyone’s interest, mother and baby are both well.

Fans were left impressed by Julie's handy work (Credit: Channel 4)

"I couldn’t be more proud of my girlfriend, I wouldn’t be that brave having my belly cut open."

His mum and dad, Tom and Julie, added: "So excited to welcome our new grandson Louis!!!! Can't wait to meet him. Congratulations !!!"

The Malones, from Manchester, have been entertaining TV fans since 2014.

Their grandson Brogan has already made his TV debut, where he sat on his grandfather's lap in a mini elf costume at 12 weeks old.

Shaun welcomed son Louis earlier this month (Credit: YouTube)

Family worry

In 2010, Shaun suffered a stroke and was diagnosed with a brain disease aged just 15.

He had brain surgery, then spent six months in hospital.

Speaking recently on the Coaching From The Sofa podcast, Shaun said doctors warned his mum and dad, Julie and Tom, that he had a slim chance of pulling through.

And the terrifying ordeal, which happened in 2010, caused brain damage that left him experiencing issues with memory and movement.

The family first appeared on the series in 2014 (Credit: Channel 4)

He said on the podcast: "In 2010, I got sinusitis and, in some way, the infection found its way back to my brain. My brain started swelling and my skull started crushing it.

"My mum took me to A&E, saying, 'Look, he's poorly!' They said it was sinusitis."

Some time after he returned home, he "collapsed" and "ended up going into a coma."

Shaun continued: "They said to my mum and dad that I had a less than 10 per cent chance of living.

"I was in a coma for a few weeks – and they said to my mum and dad, 'Shaun's got brain damage, we don't know what the brain damage is or how it'll affect him or if it's going to be really bad'."

Julie previously told the Mirror: "We were absolutely frantic. The doctor said Shaun only had a slim chance of surviving surgery."

