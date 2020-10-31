Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr has shared pictures of his “stunning” model girlfriend and fans have quipped that he’s “punching”.

Tom and girlfriend Bryony Briscoe went Instagram official back in June.

And, since then, the pair have shared a series of loved-up snaps together.

While some have branded them a model couple and “couple goals”, others have suggested that pretty Bryony is out of Tom’s league.

Tom Malone shares pictures of ‘stunning ‘ girlfriend

Tom recently posed a picture of the pair to his Instagram grid.

He captioned it: “Find a pengers?….completed it mate.”

For those not in the know, pengers means an attractive person.

And it seems Tom’s followers couldn’t agree more, commenting that the Gogglebox star is “punching” above his weight with Bryony.

“She is absolutely stunning Tom!” exclaimed one of his followers.

“Damn, your partner is pretty,” said another.

Your girlfriend is stunning. You’re punching kid.

“Wow, you’re punching!” said another. “She is just beautiful.”

Another clearly thought the same.

They posted: “Your girlfriend is stunning. You’re punching kid.”

Racist trolls target the couple

The new pictures come after Tom hit back at racist trolls who commented on his relationship with Bryony.

Tom and Bryony have been dating since the spring.

Posting on Twitter, Tom – a professional dancer– said racism was “a massive issue”.

He then shared a screenshot of a comment underneath a picture of himself.

The cruel troll first asked “where’s ya bird?”

They then posted a series of monkey and banana emojis.

Tom wrote: “This happened just minutes ago….2020. Racism is a massive issue in the UK whether you want to admit it or not #BlackLivesMatter.”

This happened just minutes ago….2020. Racism is a massive issue in the UK whether you want to admit it or not.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/UGxM8AXozZ — Gogglebox Tom Jr (@TomMaloneJr) October 6, 2020

It appears Tom and Bryony aren’t letting the troll get to them though.

The couple appear so loved-up on Instagram, posting sweet comments and love hearts underneath each other’s posts.

In one shot of the couple enjoying a glass of champagne for Tom’s birthday, Bryony revealed she “might have spoilt” her man for his big day.

“You’re the best,” Tom replied to the post with the blowing a kiss emoji.

