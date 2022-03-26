Gogglebox fans support Ellie and Izzi as they take a break from the show following Nat’s car accident

Gogglebox fans have sent supportive messages to Ellie and Izzi Warner after they took a break from the show following Nat’s car accident.

The sisters have been given a break by producers after the accident left Ellie’s boyfriend Nat Eddleston in hospital.

Viewers watching last night couldn’t help but miss them.

But they flocked the show’s social media with supportive messages.

One said: “Would like to say my thoughts are with Ellie and Izzi at this difficult time after Ellie’s boyfriend was involved in an accident in the last week. #Gogglebox”

A second said: “Missing Ellie and Izzie tonight. Sending love to them all and get well wishes to Ellie’s boyfriend Nat. #Gogglebox.”

A third said: “My thoughts are with Nat and Ellie #Gogglebox.”

Another said: “Sending all my love to Ellie and her boyfriend Nat (and of course Izzi) at this very difficult time.”

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner takes break from show

Reports claim Nat is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

But there are fears he may have suffered brain damage in the accident.

Nat was rushed to intensive care after being hit by a car on Friday, March 18.

The incident reportedly took place around midnight and the driver didn’t stop after hitting Nat.

West Yorkshire police gave an update on Nat’s condition earlier this week.

“The pedestrian remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing,” said the spokesperson.

Reports claim that Nat was out drinking with friends on Friday night when the incident occurred.

A white Leon Seat allegedly hit Nat and carried on driving for 100 yards before stopping.

The windscreen on the vehicle smashed and police are still carrying out investigations.

A source close to the sisters told earlier this week that Ellie has been overwhelmed by the support and kindness from fans.

