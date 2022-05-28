Gogglebox fans all saying the same thing as show comes to an end

Gogglebox fans have been left devastated as the series came to an end last night.

The final episode of the 19th season of the telly addicts show aired on Friday, May 27.

Viewers are gutted they have to wait all summer until the next series begins.

Marcus and Mica are as horrified as fans! (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Gogglebox stars Sue and Steve: Who are they and what jobs do they do?

Gogglebox finishes latest series

The much-loved Friday night staple came to a close showing clips from shows such as Hunted, Bake-Off: The Professionals, and Made In Chelsea.

Ahead of the series wrapping up, the show posted to their Twitter account inviting fans and newcomers to join them for the last ep.

And it’s fair to say viewers were upset by the news.

😭😭😭😭😭 it’s over so soon — Declan Sayles (@DeclanSayles) May 27, 2022

Last one this series ….. How 😲#Gogglebox — Dave (@mcfcnorthstand3) May 27, 2022

Last #Gogglebox already 😭 — David Joseph Lawton 🇺🇦 (@DavidJosephLaw2) May 27, 2022

The show will return in September (Credit: Channel 4)

What else did fans say?

Others agreed: “Love you guys, I can’t believe this is the last one of the series,” said one.

“I honestly mean this when I say Gogglebox is the best thing on TV. My little hour of happiness every week,” added a second.

Another was aghast: “What???? When is the next series?????”

“Last episode already! The series goes so quick! Hope it comes back soon, always puts a smile on my face,” said someone else.

A fifth wrote: “Can not believe that it’s the last episode.”

“Time for Gogglebox gutted it’s the last one of the series,” agreed one more.

Rylan and his mum have confirmed their return (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Jenny and Lee deliver blow to Gogglebox fans after her hospital stint

When does Gogglebox return?

Gogglebox returns to screens in September.

But fans of the show, fear not, the celebrity folks will be back on our screens next week.

Martin Kemp and son Roman Kemp as well as Rylan and his mum are all back for the new series.

Some fans are thrilled about this news, with one saying: “Not long to wait for Celebrity Gogglebox!”

However others weren’t so happy.

One wrote: “Oh god does that mean the ‘celebrity’ one is coming back?”

Celebrity Gogglebox starts next week at 9pm on Channel 4.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.