Gogglebox Lee disgusts fans with his unusual toast eating habit

Gogglebox viewers were left disgusted by Lee last night as they tuned into the Channel 4 show.

The question on everyone's lips as they took to social media was: what on earth did Lee Riley just do with his toast?

Lee's antics made some viewers gag (Credit: Channel 4)

Social media storm

The stars of Gogglebox are often seen sipping a drink or tucking into snacks as they discuss the latest TV programmes.

But Lee left viewers aghast as he enjoyed some refreshments while sitting alongside his friend and partner in crime Jenny Newby.

I think that might be the worst thing I've seen on #Gogglebox. Prayers for poor Jenny.

As they partook in their usual banter, Lee was seen dipping a piece of buttered TOAST into his cup of tea.

Needless to say, Twitter was soon buzzing with comments, as fans of the show aired their feelings.

Read more: Gogglebox viewers weeping with laughter at Jenny's 'fanny flannel' revelation

One viewer gasped: "What did I just witness. Dunkin

toast

in tea. What the actual [expletive]!"

Another wretched: "Ugh, Lee dunks his

toast

. I think that might be the worst thing I've seen on #Gogglebox.

Prayers for poor Jenny."

The Malone family tried out a few dance moves in last night's show (Credit: Channel 4)

Windy prank

And a third fan grimaced: "Lee was one of my faves until he dunked

toast

in tea!"

"Ewwww who dips toast in tea?" asked one more.

Last night's show featured a number of amusing moments. These included Tom Malone showing his dad how to do the 'elbow freeze' breakdancing move.

Read more: Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr stuns fans with throwback snap

And later on, Pete Sandiford passed wind to check if his sister Sophie had lost her sense of smell – one of the reported symptoms of the coronavirus.

During the show, Lee and Jenny discussed what would happen with their living arrangements once social distancing restrictions have been lifted.

Sophie and Lee are always good for a laugh (Credit: Channel 4)

Jenny is currently staying with Lee in his caravan in Hull, and she admitted that it'll be a wrench to leave her friend once it's safe to do so.

As they sat together on the sofa, she told him tearfully: "I'll miss you when I go home."

Lee, though, seemed somewhat less emotional, retorting: "I [expletive] won't."

Got something to say about this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix!