Gogglebox fans all make same complaint about latest series

Gogglebox fans were left divided about the show’s latest series as it came to an end last night.

It seems the much-loved show featuring telly fans watching telly has changed for some – and they don’t like it.

Some viewers have suggested they have stopped featuring interesting and important television programmes. However others still love everything about it!

Sophie and Pete appeared on last night’s show (Credit: Channel 4)

What was featured on last night’s Gogglebox?

Show regulars including brother and sister Sophie and Pete and husbands Stephen and Daniel took their places to review the week’s TV on Friday, May 27.

It was the last episode of series 19.

They watched shows including Made In Chelsea, Love in the Jungle, Top Of The Pops 1992, Dickinson’s Real Deal, Hunted and Bake Off: The Professionals.

However many fans were disappointed at the selection of television on offer.

In fact, some felt it had been a problem all series long that the shows being watched weren’t the pinnacle of the week’s top telly.

The Siddiqui clan reviewed Made In Chelsea (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans react to the final episode

A lot of viewers didn’t find the series finale up to scratch. One even called it “stale”.

“Strange selection of programmes this week, I have to say. Was television on holiday?” queried one.

Another mused the cast are becoming bigger than the programme itself.

“They have to remember to keep that balance between programming and cast. They can’t just keep showing cheap rubbish to the cast and let them become bigger than the programmes. That’s not what Gogglebox is about!”

Someone else agreed: “Gogglebox is just dull now. Time for a change.”

“Well tonight’s Gogglebox was rubbish as usual no programmes I watched, nothing about the Queen visiting RHS Chelsea Flower Show or Big Boys or even about last week’s Derry Girls finale, it shows what [bleep] the public watch.”

Another said: “Something has changed, I think there are perhaps too many episodes now or they can’t get legal rights to half the programmes. Something is off.”

“It’s gotten a bit stale,” agreed someone else.

“It’s all boring reality or talent shows,” said a seventh.

Will Stephen and Daniel be back? (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox ends with a bang

Others, however, absolutely loved the show.

“Watching the utter delight, Gogglebox,” said one before continuing, “It’s still so fascinating all these seasons in how simply watching a show about people simply watching TV can be so strangely addictive. Perfect switch your brain off after a long day TV.”

Another agreed simply saying: “Tonight’s Gogglebox was so good!”

“I honestly mean this when I say Gogglebox is the best thing on TV. My little hour of happiness every week,” said a third.

Martin and Roman Kemp are back (Credit: Channel 4)

When does Gogglebox return?

Gogglebox returns to screens in September.

But fans of the show, fear not, the celebrity folks will be back on our screens next week.

Martin Kemp and son Roman Kemp as well as Rylan and his mum are all back for the new series.

Some fans are thrilled about this news, with one saying: “Not long to wait for Celebrity Gogglebox!”

However others weren’t so happy.

One wrote: “Oh god does that mean the ‘celebrity’ one is coming back?”

Celebrity Gogglebox starts next week at 9pm on Channel 4.

