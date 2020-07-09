Gogglebox family the Malones welcome new baby

The Malones from Gogglebox will need to clear some space on the sofa – they’ve welcomed a little addition to the family.

Shaun, one of the two sons who appear on the Channel 4 show, has welcomed a baby boy.

Shaun of the Malones family from Gogglebox has become a dad! (Credit: YouTube)

Read more: Gogglebox fans distraught as families say goodbye

And he has revealed the tot’s name is Louis.

The 25-year-old tweeted: "Super happy to announce the birth of my son Louis Malone."

So excited to welcome our new grandson Louis! Can't wait to meet him.

"Thanks for everyone’s interest, mother and baby are both well.

"I couldn’t be more proud of my girlfriend, I wouldn’t be that brave having my belly cut open."

His mum and dad, Tom and Julie, added: "So excited to welcome our new grandson Louis!!!! Can't wait to meet him. Congratulations !!!"

When did the Malones join Gogglebox?

The Malones, from Manchester, have been entertaining TV fans since 2014.

Viewers have been fascinated by the contents on their treat plate as they watch telly.

Often their dogs – especially Rottweiler Dave – steals the show.

In 2010, Shaun, 24, suffered a stroke and was diagnosed with a brain disease aged just 15.

Shaun cheated death as a teenager (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Emilia Fox's mum a big hit with Celebrity Gogglebox viewers

He had brain surgery, then spent six months in hospital.

Speaking recently on the Coaching From The Sofa podcast, Shaun said doctors warned his mum and dad, Julie and Tom, that he had a slim chance of pulling through.

And the terrifying ordeal, which happened in 2010, caused brain damage that left him experiencing issues with memory and movement.

He said on the podcast: "In 2010, I got sinusitis and, in some way, the infection found its way back to my brain. My brain started swelling and my skull started crushing it.

Gogglebox Malone family death fear

"My mum took me to A&E, saying, 'Look, he's poorly!' They said it was sinusitis."

Some time after he returned home, he "collapsed" and "ended up going into a coma".

The infection found its way back to my brain.

Shaun continued: "They said to my mum and dad that I had a less than 10 per cent chance of living.

"I was in a coma for a few weeks – and they said to my mum and dad, 'Shaun's got brain damage, we don't know what the brain damage is or how it'll affect him or if it's going to be really bad'."

Julie previously told the Mirror: "We were absolutely frantic. The doctor said Shaun only had a slim chance of surviving surgery."

Gogglebox child star

Shaun was a child actor, appearing in Billy Elliott in the West End, but now works as a coach for Under-16s at Manchester United Foundation.

Brother Tom is a professional dancer and has worked alongside pop stars such as Rita Ora.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.