Gogglebox star Ellie Warner shocked viewers last night with a sexual comment after the stars watched Teen First Dates.

During Friday’s (April 2) episode of the popular Channel 4 programme, sisters Ellie and Izzi were talking about teenage relationships when Ellie stunned with an incredibly crude remark.

The Gogglebox stars watched Teen First Dates (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Ellie and Izzi watch on Gogglebox?

On Gogglebox, the couch potatoes watched a hapless 18-year-old on Teen First Dates struggling to pay the bill.

The card machine declined his payment and in cringeworthy scenes, he had to call his mum to get her to transfer some money to him. After the machine declined his card again, his date offered to pay the bill herself.

Read more: Gogglebox: Why the Siddiqui family’s mum will never appear on show

After watching the programme, Izzi reflected: “This is all very grown up, isn’t it?”

Ellie replied: “Teenagers have come a long way from [bleeping] behind bike sheds.”

Gogglebox star Ellie shocked viewers with a crude comment to sister Izzi (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Channel 4 viewers say?

On Twitter, shocked viewers reacted to Ellie’s filthy comment.

One wrote: “Ellie has just made me spit my wine out! That was hilarious! #gogglebox.”

Another said: “@ellieandizzi can’t believe what you just said about #TeenDates… [bleeping] behind the bike sheds #Gogglebox.”

Ellie has just made me spit my wine out! That was hilarious!

A third tweeted: “#Gogglebox wins the internet tonight. ‘Teenagers have changed, long gone the days of [bleeping] behind the bike shed’, from the sister from Leeds.”

A fourth said: “Teenagers have come a long way from [bleeping] behind a bike shed, crying! #Gogglebox.”

Ellie has just made me spit my wine out!!! That was hilarious!!!!!!!!!! #gogglebox — Tom Oxley – Temple Spa (@thomasoxley) April 2, 2021

However, not everyone was impressed with the vulgar comment.

“Did she just say that?” asked one viewer, stunned.

Read more: Gogglebox: Sophie Sandiford stuns fans with snap of ‘lookalike’ mum

Another swiped: “Shows how classy they both are.”

Did she just say that#Gogglebox — Old Edward ™ (@Shy_Teds) April 2, 2021

Shows how classy they both are 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — 🌈Kim🌙 (@k84_kim) April 2, 2021

What did you think of Ellie and Izzi on last night’s Gogglebox? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.