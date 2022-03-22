Gogglebox star Ellie Warner’s boyfriend in critical but stable condition’

Police have issued an update on the condition of the boyfriend of Gogglebox star Ellie Warner.

Nat Eddleston was caught in a horrific car crash on Saturday in West Yorkshire.

He was reportedly drinking with pals at his local pub in Halton when he was struck.

The car travelled for a further 100 yards before stopping. It had a smashed windscreen from the collision.

Police have now issued a new update on Nat’s condition.

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner is reportedly by her boyfriend’s side (Credit: Channel 4)

Police issue update on Ellie Warner’s boyfriend

In a statement, the force said that Gogglebox star Ellie’s boyfriend is in “stable” condition.

“The pedestrian remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing,” said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Ellie is believed to have been by Nat’s side ever since the accident.

Elsewhere, a source close to the Gogglebox favourite told The Sun that she has been “overwhelmed” by support from fans.

“Nat is in intensive care with a broken neck, broken back, two collapsed lungs and possible brain damage”, said the source.

Ellie Warner has appeared on Gogglebox with her boyfriend numerous times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Ellie is understandably in pieces and everyone is just hoping and praying Nat comes through this. Nat is Ellie’s absolute world.”

Police are asking witnesses to get in touch following the horrific incident.

Fans have inundated the star with messages on Instagram.

One wrote: “Oh my god, sending you so much love, Ellie.”

“Praying for the best outcome possible,” added another.

Meanwhile, Nat recently moved in with Ellie, 31. He is not in the limelight much. However, he occasionally appears alongside her on Gogglebox.

Together they run an Instagram account, Through My Keyhole, which details the renovations they are making on their 1930s semi in Leeds.

Ellie joined Gogglebox in 2015 alongside her sister Izzi.

