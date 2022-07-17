Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirley delight fans with holiday pic as they share show news

Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirley have delighted Instagram fans with a holiday pic – and have also shared crucial show news.

The popular couple have been ever-present regulars on the Channel 4 series since joining in 2015.

However, the Caerphilly pair are currently taking a break themselves ahead of Gogglebox’s expected return.

Dave and Shirley are on holiday (Credit: Channel4.com)

Where have Dave and Shirley gone on holiday?

Dave and Shirley uploaded a holiday snap to Instagram on Saturday (July 16) evening.

However, they did not tag where in the world they are – but wherever it is, they were spending time near a swimming pool when it was taken.

Read more: Gogglebox star Mica Ven ‘grateful and blessed’ as she celebrates welcoming first grandchild

One fan joked in the comments section that Dave and Shirley were in their back garden.

But they replied, adding laughing emojis to their own response: “We wish!”

“Happy holidays, see you all in September #Gogglebox,” they wrote in the caption, suggesting the programme will be on air again then.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Griffiths (@dave_shirl_gogglebox)

When will Gogglebox return in 2022?

It seems likely that Dave and Shirley are spot on by referring to September… even if they did not explicitly mention they’d be back on the box then.

Since the series started in 2013, there have been two runs of the regular series (not including celebrity or kids’ versions) each year.

And the second series in each calendar year has always started in September.

So hopefully they’re not teasing or just merely signing off from social media for the summer!

Fans ‘can’t wait’ until September (Credit: Channel 4 YouTube)

Other Insta followers inundated Dave and Shirley with good wishes for their holiday.

And many also noted how much they are looking forward to seeing them on TV again.

“Have a lovely break. Can’t wait until September,” one person wrote.

Roll on September.

Another echoed that thought: “Lovely photo enjoy your hols. Roll on September xx.”

Read more: Dame Deborah James’ poignant comment about her funeral revealed by close friend following her death

Meanwhile a third chipped in: “I think you two are fab! Have a lovely holiday, see you in September.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.