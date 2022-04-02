Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee with Will Smith
TV

Gogglebox fans all making the same comment as show features Will Smith slap

Channel 4 viewers are 'so over' the incident

By Rebecca Calderwood

Gogglebox viewers were all making the same comment last night (April 1), as the show aired Will Smith‘s altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The Channel 4 show was back on screens on Friday evening, featuring the likes of Bridgerton and Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars.

However, some fans were far from impressed as Will appeared on their TV sets.

Gogglebox stars Sophie and Pete in their living room
Gogglebox stars Sophie and Pete discussed Will Smith’s Oscars slap (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox fans all making the same comment last night

The Fresh Prince star, 53, appeared to cuff comedian Chris during the Oscars broadcast.

It followed after a joke from Chris about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

On Gogglebox yesterday, the show’s stars discussed the incident as it played out on the news.

Read more: Gogglebox star Julie urged to ‘keep going’ as she shares message

Sophie Sandiford said: “If I was in that situation and it was my husband had gone up and done that, I’d be fuming at the husband because if I have a problem with something, I’ll sort it myself.

“I don’t need somebody to speak upon my behalf.”

Pete added: “I’d have been like ‘can we just go to a break, we’ll just go into the car park for a quick chat.”

Will Smith angry at the Oscars
Will Smith was furious with a joke Chris Rock made (Credit: YouTube)

Meanwhile, Julie Malone admitted that Will had “done himself no favours”.

The star watched the dramatic moment alongside her husband Tom and son Sean.

However, viewers appeared annoyed over the scene.

Channel 4 viewers comment on Will’s slap

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Omg! Enough now about Will Smith and the slap!”

Another added: “Of course they are talking about Chris Rock and Will Smith.”

A third wrote: “I’m soooo over this Will Smith slap.”

Read more: Will Smith admits Oscars slap was ‘inexcusable’ as he resigns from Academy

A fourth shared: “Will Smith was in the wrong clearly. But in what way did this slap need 5 days of social study and think pieces?”

In addition, a fifth posted: “So is that it? Is *that* the last time we’ll hear about the Will Smith/Chris Rock slap? #Gogglebox.”

Enough now about Will Smith and the slap!

Meanwhile, others agreed with Julia’s statement about Will.

“Will Smith has ruined his reputation,” one shared, while another said: “Will Smith… aggressive and embarrassing behaviour.”

