Gogglebox cast members Giles and Mary divided viewers of the Channel 4 show last night (November 5) as they had an on-screen spat.

Mary, in particular, came under fire from viewers for her treatment of Giles.

However, it has to be said that he was behaving more than a little bit bizarrely!

Gogglebox cast member Mary was seen looking distinctly unimpressed as Giles went to investigate the noise (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened with Giles and Mary on Gogglebox?

The couple wee seen settling down to watch TV when Giles apparently heard a noise off camera.

He quickly deduced that it was a leprechaun stuck up the chimney and told Mary it had probably been there since Halloween.

Read more: Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford is unrecognisable as she shows off new look

Mary was having none of his nonsense, so much so that she told him she’d have him “sectioned” if he didn’t stop winding her up.

She was seen looking less than impressed at his joke, pointing at him and giving him what for.

She was seen giving her other half a telling off (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox: How did viewers react?

Gogglebox viewers appeared to feel pretty sorry for Giles – and took to Twitter to say as much.

“‘I’m going to have you sectioned!’ baffles me that Giles and Mary are still together sometimes,” said one.

“I don’t know how Giles puts up with Mary, she’s so condescending and always talks down to him,” said another.

Read more: Tom and Julie Malone introduce adorable new grandson

“Mary does talk to Giles as if he’s a toddler,” a third agreed.

A fourth declared: “Good grief how awful is Mary at times.”

“I just want Mary to let Giles joke that he saw a leprechaun in the chimney without threatening to section him,” said another.

Another issued a plea to Mary: “Mary!! Stop nagging Giles for pity’s sake woman!”

One viewer wondered how the pair are still together (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox cast: Giles and Mary ‘never fail to make my week’

Meanwhile, others said that while they did feel sorry for Giles, they loved the couple.

“Poor Giles. Mary’s giving him merry hell tonight. I love them,” said one.

Another sided with Mary and commented: “How does Mary cope??”

Others said the couple made their week – and they hope to be just like them when they grown up.

“It’s not too much to ask to wanna be like Giles & Mary when I grow up, is it?” asked one.

“Giles and Mary never fail to make my week!” another declared.

What did you think of last night’s Gogglebox? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.