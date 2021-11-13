Gogglebox cast member Mary Killen divided viewers on the Channel 4 programme last night (November 12).

Mary and her husband Giles have become firm favourite on the reality series since their debut in 2015.

However, a number of fans took to social media to complain – particularly about Mary – following the show’s latest episode.

Gogglebox viewers were divided over Mary’s treatment of Giles (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox cast Mary

During the latest episode of Gogglebox, the armchair critics sat down to watch You and Nadiya’s Fast Flavours.

This Morning and ITV News also featured on the programme.

Following a preview of Channel 5’s Close To Me, Mary and Giles were shown discussing mobile phones from their cottage in Wiltshire.

Mary said: “Giles, I’m using this app called Find My iPhone and it shows yours is in the field opposite.

“So you’ll have to go out there and try and recover it.”

Giles managed poked fun at the situation.

Mary sniped at her husband after he poked fun (Credit: Channel 4)

He joked: “That proves that a poltergeist has taken it Mary.”

Mary huffed: “You mustn’t talk rubbish, Giles. You’ve got to stop watching those films late at night!”

However, some Gogglebox viewers felt that Mary was picking on Giles.

How did Gogglebox viewers respond?

One wrote: “I used to like Mary, now I feel she’s a tedious bore, poor Giles.”

A second added: “#Gogglebox Why is Mary so short with Giles. He can’t bloody breathe without her jumping down his throat.”

A third tweeted: “Don’t do this don’t do that! Fs give Giles a break #Gogglebox.”

Another posted: “Giles has a lot to put up with. #Gogglebox.”

A fifth tweeted: “Mary certainly has been miserable this season #nutty #Gogglebox.”

A sixth complained: “Mary is so miserable… #Gogglebox.”

Mary is so miserable

Another commented: “Do you think there was ever a time when Mary actually liked Giles? #Gogglebox.”

Meanwhile, others appeared to love the married couple on the show.

One shared: “I love that Giles has dedicated his existence to [bleeping] off Mary #Gogglebox.”

A second said: “I just love Giles and Mary they’re just the best #Gogglebox.”

Another stated: “Giles makes me laugh so hard #Gogglebox.”

It comes after Mary and Giles recently caught the attention of viewers following an on-screen spat.

During an episode earlier this month, the pair bickered over a noise coming from their fireplace.

Mary was having none of Giles’ jokes, so much so that she told him she’d have him “sectioned” if he didn’t stop winding her up.

Following the moment, one viewer complained: “Baffles me that Giles and Mary are still together sometimes.”

