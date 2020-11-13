Gogglebox cast: Do Giles and Mary have children?

Gogglebox cast favourites Giles and Mary have been brightening up our screens since 2015.

The Wiltshire couple have been together for 30 years, after meeting at 21.

Fans often praise their constant joke-cracking. But, do the pair have children and would they ever appear on the show?

Giles and Mary have become firm favourites (Credit: Channel4)

Do Giles and Mary have children?

While a lot of the Gogglebox cast families are made up of parents and their children, Giles and Mary feature on Channel 4 alone. This has led fans to wonder whether the cute couple have children of their own.

Although they have not featured on the hit Channel 4 show, Giles and Mary do have children. The couple have two daughters.

How old are their children?

Giles and Mary’s daughters are both grown up and no longer live at home.

The couples’ two children famously are not fans of the spotlight, unlike their parents.

Will their children appear on the show?

Originally, one of the stars’ daughters was meant to appear on the show instead of Mary. She would have appeared alongside dad, Giles. However, she ended up opting out of appearing in the Channel 4 show.

Mary and Giles’ other daughter has never shown an interest in appearing in the show, and also prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

Giles and Mary are always cracking jokes (Credit: Channel 4)

How did Giles convince Mary to join the show?

After their daughter decided she did not want to appear on the show, Giles was able to convince Mary to appear alongside him instead.

Although initially hesitant to sign up to the Channel 4 show, according to Reality Titbit, after a conversation with Gogglebox producers, Mary changed her mind and agreed to take part.

Mary recently revealed that it was their time on Gogglebox that rekindled their relationship. Saying that without the show, they would have split.

Gogglebox continues every Friday at 9pm on Channel 4.

