Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirley set record straight after ‘rude’ question amid fears for her health

Gogglebox cast members Dave and Shirley have hit back after a troll asked a “rude” question about her health.

Since 2015, the married couple from Caerphilly have been regulars on the hit Channel 4 show – and have amassed a loyal legion of fans since. Thanks to their hilarious one-liners and thoughts on the latest bits of telly, the pair have quickly established themselves as fan favourites.

But the much-loved couple have been forced to set the record straight after fans expressed concern about Shirley’s health.

Gogglebox cast: Dave and Shirley on holiday

The last series of regular Gogglebox ended earlier this month and currently, the show’s spin-off celebrity version is airing in the Friday night slot.

And while it’s the celebs’ turn to sit down and watch some telly, the OG Gogglebox stars are currently taking a break – including Dave & Shirley. The pair jetted off for a getaway to Salou, Spain recently – and have been keeping their fans updated with their holiday snaps.

Taking to their Instagram, the pair uploaded a snap of them beaming to the camera while enjoying a drink at a beach restaurant. They captioned the post: “Happy holidays everyone cheers.”

Gogglebox stars clap back at troll

However, one concerned fan rushed to the comments section to say: “Shirley looks ill [sad emoji].” The rude comment didn’t go amiss from Dave and Shirley, who replied back: “She’s all good thanks x.”

Wow! How rude! That’s such an uncalled-for comment!

And it’s fair to say Gogglebox fans were not impressed with the social media user – and defended Shirley. One supporter said: “Wow! How rude! That’s such an uncalled-for comment! You look fab Shirley [heart emoji].”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else said: “Somewhat rude.” While a third quipped: “What a terrible thing to say.”

Gogglebox stars suffer homophobic attack

In other Gogglebox news, show faves Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig revealed they were victims of a vile homophobic attack in their hometown of Brighton.

On Stephen’s Instagram account, in June, he shared an image of the Pride flag. He then described the incident in the caption. He wrote: “Last night Daniel and I were called ‘[bleep]ing [bleep]s’. This was on Hove seafront! The fight continues! Be aware and be safe!” Stephen also included the hashtag “#homophobiastillexists”.

