Gogglebox ‘cult favourites’ tipped to ‘quit show next’ following departure of Stephen and Daniel

Gogglebox fans could be in for more disappointment with another of the show’s favourites tipped to quit the cast.

Show stalwarts Giles Wood and Mary Killen have been regular Gogglebox fixtures since 2015.

But it’s now been suggested they could be set to walk away.

Mary and Giles have been tipped to quit the cast of Gogglebox next (Credit: Channel 4)

Will Giles and Mary quit the Gogglebox cast?

Last month, Gogglebox viewers were left gutted when Stephen Webb and his husband Daniel Lustig left.

Now, a betting site has said Giles and Mary have odds of 6/1 to quit next.

A MyBettingSites spokesman told the Daily Star: “Following Daniel and Stephen’s decision to leave Gogglebox, cult favourites Giles and Mary from Wiltshire are priced in as the next couple to call it quits on the show at 6/1.”

The company tips Scots couple Roisin Kelly and Joe Kyle to leave next, with odds of 8/1.

Their is some relief for Gogglebox fans, however.

Jenny Newby and best friend Lee Riley are tipped as the least likely to leave the C4 show.

Stephen and Daniel walked away from the show last month (Credit: Channel 4)

“It’s an unlikely option for Jenny and Lee from Hull, who we don’t think are going anywhere as 33/1 outsiders,” the spokesman added.

Married couple Giles and Mary live together in Wiltshire and have been on Gogglebox for eight years.

Giles and Mary met aged 21 while Giles was studying at the Wimbledon School Of Art in London.

Mary, meanwhile, was working as a model and went on to become a writer and etiquette expert.

They refer to each other as “nutty” and their eccentric behaviour and bickering delights viewers each week.

Giles and Mary have often divided viewers with their controversial opinions (Credit: Channel 4)

But during their time on Gogglebox, Giles and Mary have also left viewers divided with their controversial opinions.

Earlier this year, Mary was accused of “casual racism” by fans while watching an episode of Britain’s Got Talent.

They also came under fire previously for “making excuses for the Tories”.

If they do decide to quit Gogglebox, however, it’s unlikely Giles and Mary will be short of job offers.

Gogglebox Stephen’s new job

Last month, Stephen and Daniel confirmed they would not be returning for the current series of Gogglebox.

Stephen said on social media: “After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox.

“We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities.”

Since then, it has been confirmed that Stephen has signed up to the 2024 series of Dancing On Ice.

