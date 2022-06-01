The Celebrity Gogglebox cast has a few new additions for its fourth series – and among them is First Dates hunk Fred Sirieix.

Not only that, but we’ll finally be able to get to know his fiancée Fruitcake, because she’s signed up with him.

The pair are notoriously private when it comes to their relationship, so it’ll surely be a real treat for fans to get to know the pair as a couple.

A few other famous faces have also joined the line-up of the series, which starts on June 10, among them a new partner for Denise Van Outen following her love split.

First Dates star Fred Sirieix is joining the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox with fiancée Fruitcake (Credit: Splash News)

Fred Sirieix joins cast of Celebrity Gogglebox

The lovely Fred told The Sun he was “delighted to be joining the Celebrity Goggleboxers”.

He said: “It’s going to be very surreal being on the show having been critiqued a number of times in the regular series! I am looking forward to the public getting to meet the wonderful Fruitcake too.”

A source also said that it’ll be a “real treat” for fans to get to know Fruitcake.

I am looking forward to the public getting to meet the wonderful Fruitcake.

“Viewers have really come to know and love Fred, so seeing him with his own sweetheart for the first time will be a real treat for fans.

“He’s included Fruitcake in a few Instagram snaps before but never like this. Of course, we’re expecting to see some top class snacks on his table too,” they added.

Denise Van Outen has a new partner for this season following her split from Eddie Boxshall (Credit: Channel 4)

Denise Van Outen’s new partner revealed

Meanwhile, Denise Van Outen’s new partner for the show has been announced following her split from Eddie Boxshall.

She ended their engagement after she discovered he had been sexting other women.

Instead of sitting on the sofa alongside Eddie, she’ll be joined by her pal Duncan James from Blue.

Fan favourites return and new faces join Celebrity Gogglebox cast

Elsewhere, fan favourite Anne-Marie returns, but not with previous partners Ed Sheehan or Sir Tom Jones.

Instead, she’ll be joined by her sister Samantha.

Rylan Clark also returns to the Celebrity Gogglebox cast with his hilarious mum Linda.

Nick and Liv Grimshaw also make a comeback, as do Spice Girl Melanie C and her brother Paul.

Elsewhere, Strictly Come Dancing champions Oti Mabuse and Bill Bailey will also appear.

Celebrity Gogglebox stars on Channel 4 at 9pm on June 10.

