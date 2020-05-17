Boy George asks Piers Morgan to do Gogglebox with him

Pop legend Boy George fancies buddying up with Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan on the Gogglebox sofa.

And it seems like the pairing could become a possibility for a future celebrity edition of the Channel 4 show.

That's because Piers also seems to be keen on getting involved, giving the idea the thumbs up on Twitter.

The dream couch potato critic duo was first floated on social media last night on Saturday evening.

Gogglebox could do with Boy George! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Directing a tweet at Piers, George suggested they just get together for a special episode.

"Hey @piersmorgan we should start a lockdown gogglebox," he tweeted.

We should start a lockdown Gogglebox.

Scores of his 478,000 Twitter followers immediately got on board with the notion.

"I’d watch that! LOL," replied one fan.

Celeb guests have been popular on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4 YouTube)

'Tweet of the week'

"Now that has to be the tweet of the week great idea George #MustWatch," suggested another person.

A third agreed: "Aw George that would be amazing I find both you and piers very entertaining :-)."

And so did Piers - with him signing up to the idea within a minute!

"Now you’re talking... imagine you & me sub-judging @BGT ... that could be most amusing." Piers replied.

Piers fans were also keen to see the two stars join the likes of popular guests such as Rylan and his mum and Martin and Roman Kemp on the sofa.

"Oh please do it," begged one of Piers' followers.

"The couple we never knew we needed lmao," joked another.

Someone else added: "That'd be brilliant."

It seems both celebs were watching Britain's Got Talent, a show Piers starred on as a judge for four series.

Their immediately previous tweets had seen them disagree over Myra DuBois.

The glamorous act tickled judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

And George was also impressed. Piers, however, was not quite as amused.

"Does anyone get buzzed or sent home on @BGT any more? That drag queen was dreadful," he asserted.

George had already praised the performance, calling Myra "hilarious". He also enthused that he "loved" her.

Piers, however, was not in agreement.

Quote-tweeting George's comments, he wrote: "Oh please George... that was diabolical."

And while disagreements on Twitter can often end up very ugly, it seems this one could produce some TV gold.

Keep your remote control-pressing fingers crossed.

