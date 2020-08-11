Gogglebox stars Jenny Newby and Lee Riley have responded to rumours they’re leaving the Channel 4 show.

The TV favourites have thrilled viewers with their caravan antics since joining the series back in 2014.

But after rumours circulated the pals won’t be returning for the upcoming 16th series, Jenny and Lee were quick to dive in.

Gogglebox: Are Jenny and Lee leaving the Channel 4 show?

The good news is no! They have assured fans there is no truth to the gossip.

Taking to Instagram, they wrote: “Had a few messages regarding some rumours going round about Jenny & Lee not appearing on Gogglebox next series.

“They WILL be back in September. Don’t believe everything you read online! #JennyandLee #Gogglebox.”

Fans were delighted by the news, with one commenting: “Well may the saints be praised ❤️.”

A second added: “Wouldn’t be the same without you two on Gogglebox !!! Can’t wait 😀.”

Gogglebox’s Jenny and Lee have hit back at rumours they’re leaving the show (Credit: Channel 4)

A third wrote: “Good, you’re one of the funniest on there.”

Another exclaimed: “Oh thank Goodness for that, you are my fav couple 😊.”

Jenny and Lee on Gogglebox

The best pals critique the week’s TV from the comfort of Lee’s mobile home, having previously spent lockdown together while they filmed the last series.

Since then, the pair have been busy catching up with their loved ones as they make the most of their summer break.

The Channel 4 stars addressed the claims on Instagram (Credit: Channel 4)

Last week, Lee gave followers a glimpse at life beyond his caravan with boyfriend Steve Mail.

The couple – who were separated for six months during lockdown – are currently living it up in Cyprus.

Documenting their sunny getaway, the pair posed in matching white T-shirts during a wild night out.

Lee paid tribute to long-term partner Steve in the photo caption, writing: “Had the best time with the love of my life in our favourite restaurant, love you to the moon and back Lee Gogglebox.”

Jenny and Lee will back on screens in September (Credit: Channel 4)

When is Gogglebox back?

The hit Channel 4 series is set to return to screens in September.

Tania Alexander, the reality show’s boss, announced the news of a 16th series on Twitter.

She penned: “Huge THANK YOU for your kind messages re #Gogglebox and #CelebrityGogglebox. It really wasn’t easy getting this show to air every week during lockdown, but your support made it ALL worth it.

“Big shout out to the cast from both shows AND my amazing team. See y’all on Sept 11th.”

