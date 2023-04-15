Gogglebox viewers call for spin off show for Channel 4 favourite following ‘funniest moment ever’

Gogglebox fans want one of the Channel 4 series’ show favourites to star in their own spin off programme.

The call came on social media during last night’s (Friday April 14) episode following one moment that viewers in hysterics.

And that hilarity was prompted by the Malones‘ hijinks as they watched Last Woman on Earth with Sara Pascoe.

Tom Malone whistles at Dave (Credit: Channel4.com)

‘Dave get off me!’

Sara Pascoe’s programme followed her as she visited Greece to learn about the “whistling” language residents of a local community use to communicate across valleys.

But when Tom Sr fancied having a go at demonstrating his own whistling ability, he came in for more of a reaction than he might have expected. That’s because the family’s beloved pet Rottweiler Dave reacted to his master’s signal. And immediately pounced, sending Tom Sr toppling off his sofa seat.

Watch out for the cakes (Credit: Channel4.com)

“[Blank]head! [Blank]head!” Tom pretended to fume after collapsing on the lounge floor with his legs flailing in the air.

“[Blank] it! Dave get off me!”

The antics left both Julie and their son spluttering with laughter at Tom Sr. Although Julie did also show concern for the customary plate of sweet treats perched on the pouf which Dave nearly sent flying with his whistle-induced exuberance.

Viewers were also very amused – with some social media commentators going as far as to hail the silliness as Gogglebox‘s ‘funniest moment ever’.

Tom Sr was sent flying by Dave (Credit: Channel4.com)

Gogglebox 2023 viewer reaction

Several of those watching at home also declared the sequence on Twitter as the “funniest moment of the night”.

“Dave the dog is a legend, had me in stitches tonight,” one user admitted.

Another chuckled: “Dave stealing the show again @TheMalonesGB #gogglebox #Dave.”

Dave needs his own show.

While someone else suggested: “Dave needs his own show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gogglebox (@c4gogglebox)

Other Twitter reactions concerned Dave saw posts festooned with laughing emojis. One person claimed: “Couldn’t stop laughing for 5 minutes, brilliant by Dave.”

“I watched this way too many times, brilliant,” said another.

My work here is done pic.twitter.com/4CamssjHkb — brian (@goddammitbrian) April 14, 2023

Quite possibly the funniest moment ever on Gogglebox History, Dave always gets his old man 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Dave the Rotty is a Legend!!!! @Channel4 @YouveBeenFramed #gogglebox pic.twitter.com/wXktbZdDoF — Neil J A McFarlane (@Yonner_1983) April 14, 2023

Someone else wrote: “It gets funnier every time.”

And another person chipped in: “I am still laughing at that #davethedog.”

Gogglebox next airs on Channel 4 on Friday April 21 at 9pm.

