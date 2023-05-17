Gogglebox 2023 favourite sparks Ofcom complaints over ‘vile’ and ‘disrespectful’ remark about King’s coronation

Gogglebox 2023 star Joe Kyle sparked complaints over a “vile” and “disrespectful” remark he made about the King’s coronation recently.

Since his comment, the Channel 4 show has been hit with close to 100 Ofcom complaints from furious viewers.

What did Joe Kyle say on Gogglebox 2023?

Friday’s (May 12) edition of Gogglebox saw the stars react to the King’s Coronation. Amongst those reacting to the historic event were Joe Kyle and his girlfriend Roisin Kelly.

However, it doesn’t seem as though Joe was feeling very patriotic when he was watching the coronation – as he took the opportunity to mock it.

At one point during the reaction, Joe turned to Roison and chanted a rather crude song about the coronation.

“Do you want to hear my pledge?” he asked her. “You can stick your Coronation up your [bleep], you can stick your Coronation up your [bleep]!”

Gogglebox 2023 viewers complain to Ofcom

It’s safe to say that Joe’s so-called “pledge” didn’t go down well with some viewers. They took to Twitter to slam the Scottish star for his remark about the coronation.

“I loved every minute of it. Shame on the Glaswegian couple. Let us Glaswegians down with that vile remark,” one Gogglebox viewer tweeted after the show.

“A few Scottish I know, are anti royal. He’s only let himself down and not all Glaswegians! Such an unclassy thing to chant,” another fumed.

“Watching Gogglebox and nearly broke the TV when Roisin and Joe came on!! Get them off!!” a third wrote. However, not everyone hated Joe’s remark.

“Cackling at the Scottish couple watching the coronation on Gogglebox,” one viewer tweeted.

However, Joe’s comment saw Ofcom receive 88 complaints about it. ED! has contacted Channel 4 and Ofcom for comment.

Viewers slam Julie Malone over clumsy comment

Meanwhile, Julie Malone came under fire recently for a clumsy comment she made about a blind man. Her comment came as she and her family reacted to Reunion Hotel on May 5.

In the Reunion Hotel episode shown, viewers met Terry, who is blind, and his guide dog, Spencer. They were appearing on the show to meet the woman who trained Spencer when he was a puppy.

“I want to tell her, that without her and without the people like her, my life would not be worth living,” Terry said on meeting the trainer.

It was at this point that Julie made her clumsy comment. “Aww, he’s been to some dark places,” she said. Julie’s comment was ignored by her family, but viewers picked up on it.

“Blind man in a proper dark place… [side eyes emoji],” one viewer tweeted. Another posted a gif of a dog cocking it’s head to one side in confusion. “He’s been to a proper dark place,” they wrote.

Gogglebox continues on Friday, May 19 at 9pm on Channel 4.