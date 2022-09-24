Gogglebox 2022 viewers have gushed over Jenny and Lee‘s sweet tribute to the Queen as they watched coverage of her funeral.

Towards the end of last night’s episode (September 23), the stars of Gogglebox watched coverage of Her Majesty’s state funeral which took place on September 19.

But viewers spotted Jenny and Lee wearing all black in a touching nod to the late monarch, who died on September 8.

Gogglebox viewers spotted Jenny and Lee wearing all black as they watched the Queen’s funeral (Credit: Channel 4)

Jenny and Lee on Gogglebox 2022

As the stars sat down to watch the emotional coverage, Lee was seen bringing over a box of tissues to Jenny.

Jenny was wearing a black top and animal print scarf.

Meanwhile, Lee wore a black t-shirt and black shorts.

As they watched the coverage, Jenny said: “I’ll tell you what Lee, there isn’t a country in the world that can do it like we do it.”

Lee became tearful after seeing the Queen’s corgis at her funeral (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Jenny and Lee say about the Queen’s funeral?

Jenny and Lee, like the other stars, became emotional after seeing the Queen’s corgis waiting for the funeral procession.

Jenny said: “I bet they’re looking about saying where’s she gone, where is she? They know don’t they, they know.”

Viewers watching were equally as emotional.

But many also spotted Jenny and Lee’s subtle tribute.

One person said on Twitter: “Lee and Jenny who made the effort to wear black..” followed by a heart emoji.

Jenny and Lee looked emotional during the coverage (Credit: Channel 4)

In addition, another wrote: “Lee in a black t-shirt. Respectful.”

A third commented: “Lee and Jenny dressed in black for the funeral.”

Lee and Jenny who made the effort to wear black.

Meanwhile, others were emotional watching the Gogglebox stars reacting to the funeral coverage.

One added: “Just when I thought I was kind of recovered from the Queen’s funeral, I cried again.”

Another tweeted: “@C4Gogglebox Just when I think it’s safe, you go and show the clip of the Corgis at the Queen’s funeral… tear ducts activated again.”

Gogglebox showed the moment the Queen’s corgis waited for her funeral procession (Credit: Channel 4)

In addition, one said: “I don’t think I’ll ever be able to deal with seeing the Queen’s funeral on TV.

“Everytime I’ve seen it this week I’ve got choked up.”

Another wrote: “#Gogglebox Jenny and Lee are right. No one can do that better than the British for the Queen’s funeral. The bagpipes are beautiful.”

The Queen’s state funeral

The Queen’s funeral was watched by millions around the country.

According to reports, around four billion people watched the state funeral around the globe.

Gogglebox returns to Channel 4, Friday September 30, at 9pm.

What did you think of Gogglebox last night? Did you watch the Queen's state funeral?