The 2021 Gogglebox series and future runs will not feature The Baggs family, according to reports.

Season 17 of the popular Channel 4 programme got underway recently.

And according to a TV insider, bosses have dropped the Essex-based Baggs family after just one series.

The Baggs family made their Gogglebox debut in series 16 (Credit: Channel 4)

Baggs family won’t be in Gogglebox 2021 or future series

The source said, as reported by the Daily Star: “The Baggs family are out of the show and won’t be appearing anymore.

“They only lasted one series. It was short and sweet.”

However, they could be back at some point, according to the insider.

They told the Star that The Baggs remain “on good terms” with show bosses.

“The Baggs are on good terms with producers so there will always be a possibility that they’ll return at some point,” they explained.

Producers had only aired a handful of clips of the family after they made their debut last year, in series 16.

ED! contacted Channel 4 for comment.

Tom Malone Jr quits

It follows the news that Gogglebox favourite Tom Malone Jr has quit.

Tom had been on the show for over six years, but he confirmed he’s moving on to pastures new.

Just one day before the new series started, he announced he was leaving, telling followers on Twitter that it was “finally time to put down the remote”.

But he insisted he had “loved every minute” of being part of the cast.

He wrote on Twitter: “New opportunities are knocking on the door and it’s time to explore them.

“I look forward to enjoying the show as a viewer and not having to worry about saying something stupid.”

The Malone family are favourites among Gogglebox viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

Pete Sandiford’s engagement

As the new series started, fans were overjoyed to hear star Pete Sandiford is engaged to partner Paige Yeomans.

He shared the news alongside his sister, Sophie, who asked: “Do you feel any different now that you’ve got engaged?”

Pete said: “Yeah, I think. I feel like an even bigger responsibility. I don’t know why. I’m going to have a wife.”

Fans rushed to Twitter to congratulate Pete and Paige on their news.

