TV

Gogglebox 2021: The Baggs family reportedly dropped by producers after one series

They made their debut last year.

By Richard Bell

The 2021 Gogglebox series and future runs will not feature The Baggs family, according to reports.

Season 17 of the popular Channel 4 programme got underway recently.

And according to a TV insider, bosses have dropped the Essex-based Baggs family after just one series.

The Baggs family made their Gogglebox debut in series 16 (Credit: Channel 4)

Baggs family won’t be in Gogglebox 2021 or future series

The source said, as reported by the Daily Star: “The Baggs family are out of the show and won’t be appearing anymore.

“They only lasted one series. It was short and sweet.”

However, they could be back at some point, according to the insider.

Read more: Gogglebox 2021: Mary under fire for ‘men don’t giggle’ comment

They told the Star that The Baggs remain “on good terms” with show bosses.

“The Baggs are on good terms with producers so there will always be a possibility that they’ll return at some point,” they explained.

Producers had only aired a handful of clips of the family after they made their debut last year, in series 16.

ED! contacted Channel 4 for comment.

Tom Malone Jr quits

It follows the news that Gogglebox favourite Tom Malone Jr has quit.

Tom had been on the show for over six years, but he confirmed he’s moving on to pastures new.

Just one day before the new series started, he announced he was leaving, telling followers on Twitter that it was “finally time to put down the remote”.

The Baggs are on good terms with producers so there will always be a possibility that they’ll return.

But he insisted he had “loved every minute” of being part of the cast.

He wrote on Twitter: “New opportunities are knocking on the door and it’s time to explore them.

“I look forward to enjoying the show as a viewer and not having to worry about saying something stupid.”

malone family on gogglebox
The Malone family are favourites among Gogglebox viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

Pete Sandiford’s engagement

As the new series started, fans were overjoyed to hear star Pete Sandiford is engaged to partner Paige Yeomans.

He shared the news alongside his sister, Sophie, who asked: “Do you feel any different now that you’ve got engaged?”

Read more: Scarlett Moffatt gets her teeth fixed and slams trolls: ‘I can finally smile’

Pete said: “Yeah, I think. I feel like an even bigger responsibility. I don’t know why. I’m going to have a wife.”

Fans rushed to Twitter to congratulate Pete and Paige on their news.

Are you watching the 2021 series of Gogglebox? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

bbc breakfast presenters
BBC Breakfast viewers switch off over irritating habit of presenters Dan Walker and Louise Minchin
Tipping Point contestant criticised on Twitter
Tipping Point: Twitter users complain about contestant’s ‘screaming’ as she wins £10k
The Chase host Bradley Walsh
The Chase host Bradley Walsh’s wife made touching sacrifice to help his career
Meghan Markle in Oprah interview
Meghan Markle in Oprah interview: Piers Morgan hits out at Duchess’ comments
Good Morning Britain today: Ben Fogle applauded by viewers after shutting down Meghan Markle chat
meghan and prince harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry see popularity increase ahead of Oprah interview