Gogglebox confirms big shake-up for 10-year anniversary special

Gogglebox is soon set to celebrate its 10-year anniversary special on Channel 4 – and there will be a big twist when the episode airs.

Fans have loved Gogglebox, with its premise of watching ordinary people watch television, since it began in 2013.

Families have come and gone, and viewers have been saddened as beloved stars such as Leon and June passed away.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Gogglebox 10-year anniversary special…

Gogglebox is set to celebrate 10 years on air (Credit: Channel 4)

Channel 4 confirms unusual Gogglebox shake-up for anniversary special

Gogglebox began 10 years ago, on March 7 2013, and the 10-year anniversary special will air almost 10 years to the day.

Channel 4 has confirmed the date for the special is Saturday, March 11.

Gogglebox fans will know this is a big shake-up for the show, which usually airs on Fridays.

The regular episode of series 21 will air as normal on Friday, March 10 with the 10-year special also airing the next day.

That means we get two episodes of Gogglebox in one week!

Hoteliers Steph and Dom are also reportedly featuring (Credit: Channel 4)

Former stars are set to appear in the special

Channel 4 said the special is “a chance to look back at our favourite TV from the last decade and also our favourite Goggleboxers with whom we’ve watched it”.

Stephen Webb and the Siddiqui family, who have appeared on the show for the full 10-year run, are confirmed to appear.

Pete and Sophie, Jenny and Lee and many of the other latest Gogglebox stars are also expected to appear.

According to The Mirror, posh hoteliers Steph and Dom Parker will return. Gogglebox favourites Sandra Martin and Sandi Bogle are also reportedly set to appear.

Other former stars will likely appear in archive footage, including the late Leon and June.

Gogglebox 10 Year Anniversary Special will air on March 11 at 9pm on Channel 4.

