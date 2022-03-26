GMB’s Laura Tobin apologises to her daughter in heartbreaking letter

Laura Tobin has penned a heartbreaking letter to her young daughter.

The GMB star, 40, has a four-year-old girl named Charlotte.

Laura, who does the weather on Good Morning Britain, has shared her fears about what climate change could mean for her daughter.

The ITV star wrote in a touching letter that she worries that the demise of the planet and its human population is in arms reach.

The letter is featured in her brand new book, Every Day Ways To Save Our Planet.

GMB star Laura Tobin has penned a letter to her daughter

Laura Tobin pens a heartbreaking letter to her daughter

“They say there are seven wonders of the world, but to me, there is only one – you,” she wrote, according to The Mirror.

“On this whole amazing planet, you are the most special thing of all in my eyes.”

“Most of the original wonders aren’t ‘wonderful’ anymore because they have been destroyed or left in ruins,” the ITV star continued.

“I’m sad that some things may only be alive in stories, photos, or memories of other people.”

Laura Tobin apologised to her four-year-old in the letter

Laura went on to apologise to her daughter on behalf of the rest of the world. She also insisted that everything she does is for her little one.

“I’m sorry that we have known for so long that our planet is overheating because of our actions.

“Sorry that the ice is melting and the seas are rising. Sorry that millions of people are having to move away from their homes because of the impact of climate change – because of heatwaves, wildfires and floods.

“Charlotte, I love you and our planet. I want to protect you and I want to protect it too. I do all of this for you,” Laura added.

