GMB: Who is ITV newsreader Ria Chatterjee? Who is her husband?

Ria Chatterjee is an ITV newsreader and a recent addition to GMB.

The journalist is known to many for her reporting and news reading skills across regional and national channels.

But where did she start out, and how did she get a spot on Good Morning Britain?

Ria Chatterjee is best known for being an ITV news reporter but recently joined GMB (Credit: ITV)

Who is Ria Chatterjee?

Ria was born on October 22, 1982. She was raised in Wales, where she was from just one of two non-white families in her town. Both of her parents are from India.

However, her family later moved to England.

She went to university at the Royal Holloway University of London where she studied English and Drama.

Ria also holds a Journalism degree from Cardiff University.

She began her career working for BBC Wales and Sky News. Ria worked as both a news gatherer and a producer before moving into presenting.

However, she has been with ITV for five years now. She regularly reports on incidents across London for ITV and recently appeared on GMB.

In November 2020, Ria was named Regional Journalist of the Year at the eighth annual Asian Media Awards.

She said: “I am so delighted to be named Regional Journalist of the Year at the AMAs. It’s really important to me to listen to those who feel unheard and invisible. Though it can be tough sometimes, I love my job. It’s a privilege to be able to share people’s stories.”

A man was struck by a motorcycle while Ria was doing a live TV report (Credit: ITV)

Ria hit headlines in 2015 when a pedestrian was struck by a motorcycle during her live TV report.

She was reporting outside London St Pancras International when a man was hit as he tried to cross the street.

Meanwhile, Ria is married to fellow journalist, Rags Martel. Her husband was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2014.

He has a daughter, Roxie, from a previous relationship.

Oh my days! Did that just happen? The Good Morning Britain team are supportive, encouraging, kind and exceptionally skilled. One of the best teams I’ve worked with in television news. Such a slick operation and so honoured to have been part of the show today. https://t.co/jHQkueKy8q — Ria Chatterjee (@RiaChatter) August 20, 2021

What has Ria said about appearing on GMB?

Ria has built up a sizeable following on Twitter.

As a result, she managed to bag herself a role on Good Morning Britain.

On August 20, she made an appearance as a newsreader on the ITV show, and Susanna Reid celebrated the moment with a selfie.

Ria retweeted the picture, and told her followers: “Oh my days! Did that just happen?

“The Good Morning Britain team are supportive, encouraging, kind and exceptionally skilled. One of the best teams I’ve worked with in television news.

“Such a slick operation and so honoured to have been part of the show today.”

