GMB: Where are Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid today?

You may be tuning in to GMB today (Tuesday October 20) wondering: where are hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid?

The duo has become one of the most popular and loved in British telly, so it’s only natural to ask: where are Piers and Susanna?

Have no fear – they haven’t been fired or replaced.

There’s a perfectly rational answer to their absence.

Where are GMB hosts Piers and Susanna? (Credit: ITV)

Who is hosting Good Morning Britain this morning?

On Monday and today Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh and headed up the presenting team.

The sudden change may have left some viewers choking on their cornflakes, but there’s a good reason for this switch-up.

Piers, 55, and Susanna, 49, often take breaks when it comes to the summer holidays.

Or in this case, October half-term.

Kate is likely to share presenting duties this week. (Credit: ITV)

Who’s on the GMB rotation?

Good Morning Britain usually has a steady rotation of presenters when Piers and Susanna are away.

Also on the regular replacement rota are Adil Ray, Sean Fletcher and Alex Beresford and of course Thursday and Friday host Ben Shephard.

Ruth and Eamonn are presenting on This Morning this week (Credit: ITV)

What else is happening on ITV Daytime this week?

It’s not just Piers and Susanna who are taking a break this week.

Regular This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are putting their feet up while Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford deputise.

Meanwhile on Lorraine Christine Lampard has settled into the presenter’s chair.

