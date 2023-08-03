GMB viewers slam ‘out of touch’ Tory MP for telling over-50s looking for work to deliver takeaways to subsidise lifestyle in old age

GMB viewers have today slammed a Tory MP for being “out of touch” as he hailed the “great opportunities” for flexible working for over-50s, such as delivering takeaways.

Mel Stride, the work and pensions secretary, indicated in an interview that gig economy jobs typically occupied by younger people should be considered by those looking for work.

He told the Times that it was “good for people to consider options they might not have otherwise thought of”.

The Central Devon MP said: “What we’re seeing here is the ability to log on and off any time you like, no requirement to have to do a certain number of hours over a certain period of time, which is driving huge opportunities.”

He went on: “You really do need to sensibly stop, take where you are in life, and assess whether, for example, you’ve got enough money to get you through with the kind of lifestyle and living standards that you’re expecting.”

GMB today

Mr Stride’s suggestion was brought up on GMB today (Thursday August 3). Hosts Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh pondered with guests Jacqui Smith and Iain Dale how that might affect anyone considering early retirement. But viewers did not seem convinced, or impressed.

Several took to Twitter to slam the idea, with one user fuming: “I think that’s a bloody disgrace.”

Another out of touch Tory comment.

And someone else dismissed it: “Another out of touch Tory comment.”

GMB viewers react

A third person expanded on that thought by considering how plans may have been made for early retirement.

They wrote: “Most people who have retired in their 50s have done so through choice and with careful planning to make sure they can afford to. Others who have retired in their 50s are likely to have done so for health reasons. So a part time job isn’t an option. What out of touch cobblers.”

“Nope,” insisted a fourth. They explained: “Husband and I retired early for a reason. We are living on a combination of work pension and savings (for hols) until we are old enough to claim state pension and have ‘cut our cloth accordingly.'”

And another Twitter user highlighted: “Maybe Mel could think about providing decent pensions? Just a thought.”

Meanwhile, it was also mooted: “Well of course it won’t apply to him with his handy MP pension!”

But someone else reasoned: “If people are going to struggle, then part-time work is a sensible option.”

And yet another respondent among many drily observed: “Tbqhwy I’m just surprised he didn’t suggest they pick fruit.”

