GMB viewers thrilled as Adil Ray confirms return to show after Richard Madeley backlash

GMB viewers could hardly contain their excitement as Adil Ray confirmed his return to the show.

Adil’s return as a presenter comes after a backlash over Richard Madeley repeatedly angering viewers.

When will Adil Ray be back on GMB?

The actor and creator of Citizen Khan has hosted the show on several occasions this year after Piers Morgan‘s shock exit.

He took a break at the start of the summer.

But Adil has now confirmed his return – tomorrow (October 22).

Fans were delighted at the news.

One said: “I know you can’t comment Adil but thank god. Madeley is a disaster. Makes me want to put my tea mug through the TV.”

Another said: “Thank goodness.”

A third wrote: “Brilliant! Hope you are back on a more regular basis!”

Supportive comments like “brilliant news” kept coming.

What else had Adil Ray done?

The 47-year-old created and co-writes the BBC One comedy Citizen Khan, which he also stars in.

Adil at the RTS Programme Awards (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Adil appeared in Who Do You Think You Are? and discovered royalty among his ancestors.

And more recently he starred in ITV drama Stephen.

It follows the story of Stephen Lawrence’s family after the teenager was murdered in a racially motivated attack in 1993.

Adil plays the role of Imran Khan, QC, a solicitor representing the Lawrence family.

Adil on GMB in April (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, he was awarded an OBE in the 2016 Birthday Honours for services to broadcasting.

Why are viewers pleased Adil is replacing Richard Madeley?

Adil is one of several presenters to co-host with Susanna Reid after Piers Morgan left the show in March.

But poor Richard doesn’t seem to go one day without some outrageous blunder.

Today (October 21), he was accused of ‘victim-shaming’ a woman whose drink was spiked.

Veteran presenter Richard, 65, asked her what “precautions” she took.

Calling parenting expert Jane Evans “darling” during a Squid Game debate further angered viewers on Wednesday (October 20).

Meanwhile, they flooded ITV with complaints when Richard said Kate Middleton has a ‘tiny, tiny waist’ on Monday’s show.

He has been likened to Alan Partridge for his controversial remarks.

One viewer tweeted: “It would be easy to see only negatives about Richard Madeley being on #GMB, but at least Judy is having a few hours peace.”

And his wife of 35 years Judy Finnigan may be getting more than a few hours peace soon.

Richard is rumoured to be taking part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! this November.

Tune in to ITV at 6am tomorrow to see Adil Ray take the helm on GMB once again.

