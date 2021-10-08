GMB viewers stunned by Laura Tobin’s age as she celebrates birthday on show

GMB viewers were stunned this morning (Friday October 8) when Laura Tobin celebrated her birthday and revealed her age.

But viewers weren’t expecting her to be 40 – they couldn’t believe it!

Laura celebrated her ‘big’ birthday (Credit: ITV)

Laura Tobin celebrated her ‘big birthday’ on GMB

After Laura presented a weather bulletin, co-host Kate Garraway surprised her.

“Now don’t you run too far young Laura because you might have thought we’d forgotten but we know it’s your birthday this weekend.” she said.

“You at home might remember that we like to surprise Laura on her birthday…

They then showed a video from two years ago, when they pranked Laura on her 38th birthday.

Thinking she was going to get a cake, they actually celebrated Chris Tarrant’s whose birthday is on the same day.

Laura with her birthday cake (Credit: ITV)

Laura Tobin GMB: “We absolutely adore you”

Ben Shephard then said: “We thought we’d make it up to you Laura as it’s your big birthday on Sunday… a very big birthday.

“Here’s another cake for you because it’s important for you to understand that we love you to bits.”

With Richard Arnold presenting her with a big bunch of balloons, she opened the cake to find… a picture of Chris Tarrant on it.

“We absolutely adore you,” Kate said.

How did viewers react to Laura’s birthday celebration?

Viewers soon queued up to wish Laura Tobin on GMB a happy 40th and express their astonishment that she was even that age at all.

Another said: “I thought Laura was in her 30’s. She looks great #gmb.”

“#GMB How is Laura Tobin 40??” a third asked.

Finally, a fourth congratulated her and said: “Credit to Laura she doesn’t look 40. #gmb.”