Michael Holding and his interview was praised by GMB viewers as he swore on today’s programme (Thursday June 24) as he railed against racism.

The former West Indies cricket legend and Sky Sports pundit, 67, hit the headlines last year when he became emotional as he reacted to the death of George Floyd.

Michael delivered a passionate diatribe against racism (Credit: ITV)

What happened in the Michael Holding interview on GMB this morning?

GMB hosts Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid welcomed Michael onto the show to plug his new book, Why We Kneel, Why We Rise.

“As a young man growing up at school, I was never taught anything good about what black people or people of colour,” he said.

“I have since discovered all the great things they have done that have been airbrushed out of history because they don’t suit the narrative of white superiority of what people want to portray.

“Until we teach all of history so that everyone – black and white – can understand the true history of mankind, we will continue to have struggles.”

Michael hit the headlines after an emotional appearance on Sky News (Credit: Sky News)

What swear word did Michael say?

Michael continued: “We have people growing up, subconsciously or not, thinking that they are superior to other races.

“We have some growing, subconsciously or not, that they think they are inferior to other races.

“That is a load of [bleep] as you would say.”

It was then Ben interjected and apologised to viewers for the swear word.

Susanna said: “It’s a reflection of your strength of feeling.”

How did viewers react?

Despite the language, viewers on Twitter praised Michael for his forthright and passionate delivery.

One said: “Michael Holding saying ‘[bleep]’ live on the tele, what a Legend. I need to read his book asap.”

Another wrote: “Not sure I could love Mochael Holding any more but he is knocking it out of the park on GMB this morning.

“What a man!”

A third commented: “Michael Holding what an absolute legend.

“Speaks so clearly and passionately about racism.

“Inspirational stuff sir.”